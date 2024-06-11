Girl on the Train to be performed at Sunderland's Royalty Theatre
Sunderland’s Royalty Theatre will see out its 99th year with a stage adaptation of The Girl on the Train.
Adapted from the novel by Paula Hawkins, the tense thriller follows the life of Rachel Watson, who on her daily journey to work see the same perfect couple enjoying a perfect life from her train.
But one day she sees the woman with a man she doesn’t recognise, and the next day, the woman is reported missing.
Director John Appleton said: “This is a fine modern mystery thriller, which many people will recognise from either the book or the films – so the pressure is on for us to produce something that lives us to the reputation that it has. Fortunately, we have a great cast and crew who’ve been working very hard to see that it’s a fitting end to our season.”
The novel has been adapted twice into film, an American adaptation in in 2016 starring Emily Blunt, and a 2021 Hindi-language film that retained the novel’s UK setting.
The play stars Nikki Slack as Rachel Watson, as well as a number of new and familiar faces in supporting roles.
The Girl on the Train is at Royalty Theatre, off Chester Road, from June 18-22.
Tickets for are £10 or £8.50 for concessions and can be booked via www.ticketsource.co.uk/royaltytheatre or on 0333 666 3366.
