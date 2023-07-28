A giant inflatable assault course will be set up in Sunderland city centre this weekend, giving children and adults the chance to test themselves as part of a summer programme of entertainment.

Organised by Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council, the course will be set up on the former Crowtree Leisure Centre site, and is accessible to people of all ages on July 29 and 30.

The course – which is free – will run both days from 11am to 3pm and will give local people the chance to show their athleticism while the city plays host to the AJ Bell 2023 World Triathalon Championship series.

Picture issued by Sunderland BID

The weekend even is part of a summer programme which runs right through to September 2, with a range of different entertainment each week as well as the free Jurassic Jungle Trail which can be accessed throughout via the Sunderland Experience app.

App users can find the AR creatures hidden around the city, which come with the added bonus of unlocking discounts and offers at the same time.

A number of giant dinosaur eggs have also been placed at key locations for youngsters to find, some of which will offer 3D interaction.

Also coming up next week is the first outdoor cinema event, where in Keel Square on August 5, everyone can enjoy Disney’s The Jungle Book, followed by Beauty and The Beast and then ending with rom com favourite, Dirty Dancing.

A range of street food stalls will also be in place during the screenings, as well as a Pimms van and patisserie, Sweet Petite.

Sharon Appleby, chief executive of Sunderland BID, believes the programme offers something for everyone.

“There’s a range of fantastic activities on this weekend and into next week and then throughout the rest of the summer,” she said.

“The events are perfect for both adults and youngsters so they are very much things that families can do together.”

Councillor John Price, Sunderland City Council’s portfolio holder for Vibrant City, said: "I’m sure that many families will be looking for activities to keep children entertained over the summer holidays, so it's brilliant that there's so many exciting things happening across Sunderland this summer to suit children of all ages, and many of them are completely free.”