As part of the Easter programme of entertainment organised by Sunderland BID and supported by Sunderland City Council, six giant festive eggs have been placed in various locations around the city centre.

The unique eggs have been created by schools, community organisations and Sunderland College, all on different themes.

Marlborough Primary School, Newbottle Primary Academy, Eppleton Academy Primary School and Fatfield Academy each painted an egg, as did members from Hendon-based Back on The Map.

Children at Marlborough Primary School with their Giant Egg.

Locations for the eggs include the Bridges and Holmeside furniture store, Harrison and Brown, where youngsters from Fatfield Academy called in to see their egg in place.

Antonia Rose from Marlborough Primary School said pupils and staff had been thrilled to take part in the project, with the school holding an Easter coffee morning to celebrate the official launch of their egg.

Children sang Easter songs to entertain guests – decked out in handmade Easter bonnets, with coffee and cake served, and Washington North Councillor Jill Fletcher judging an Easter Egg Competition.

"Our Headteacher Mrs Wendy Buddle was so proud of the children and the amazing effort they put into their singing and crafts to celebrate Easter,” said Antonia.

Harrison & Brown's Mandy Brown with Fatfield Academy pupils Lexi and Danny Ward.

"The giant egg that will be displayed as part of a wider Easter Egg Hunt was unveiled and is now off to proudly take its place to represent Marlborough Primary School in the local cinema in Sunderland City Centre.”

Mandy Brown, owner of the shop, said the egg is “absolutely amazing.”

“Every single child in the school was involved and they’ve created the tale of the Lambton Worm on the egg,” she said.

Easter Egg Trail map 2023.

“It looks absolutely incredible, they have done a beautiful job.”

Along with the real eggs, visitors to the city centre can also use the free Sunderland Experience app to find seven virtual Easter characters scattered around the city.

It’s part of a full programme of events taking place over the Easter holiday, with activities being unveiled on a daily basis as part of the Cracking Countdown to Easter, which can be found on the Sunderland Experience Facebook and Instagram pages.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, hopes that as many people as possible will go and see the eggs.

Children at Marlborough Primary School performing for guests at the Easter coffee morning.

“The work that everyone has put in is really amazing and each egg is unique,” she said.

“It’s a great free activity for families to do together over the Easter holidays and we are sure everyone will enjoy finding them, as well as the augmented reality characters.”

As part of the Easter trail, each egg has a secret letter hidden on it. Users should take a photo of each letter, DM them to the Sunderland Experience Facebook or Instagram Page and guess the secret codeword.

The winner will be selected at random on 17 April after the trail ends and will win a £50 Sunderland Gift Card.

The free app can be downloaded or there is a hard copy map available from the customer service desk at the Bridges or at Sunderland Museum and Winter Gardens.