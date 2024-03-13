Ghost the Musical heading to Sunderland with music by Mackem maestro Dave Stewart
Classic love story, Ghost the Musical, has announced it's heading back to Sunderland Empire, from Tuesday, August 27 – Saturday, August 31 2024, as part of a major national tour across the UK.
Written by Sunderland-born Eurythmics star and multi Brit Award winner Dave Stewart and Grammy award-winning Glen Ballard, the show features a script by Bruce Joel Rubin based on his Oscar-winning screenplay.
The film, starring the late Patrick Swayze alongside Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, dominated the box office in 1990 and earned an Oscar for screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin, who has adapted his screenplay into a musical.
Premiering in Manchester in 2011, Ghost the Musical has played sell out seasons in the West End and on Broadway as well as numerous international tours.
Ghost the Musical features The Righteous Brothers’ Unchained Melody alongside many more songs co-written by Dave Stewart from Barnes.
Casting for the tour will be announced soon.
*Ghost The Musical runs at Sunderland Empire from Tuesday 27 – Saturday 31 August 2024. Tickets on sale 14 March at ATGTickets.com/Sunderland
