Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Classic love story, Ghost the Musical, has announced it's heading back to Sunderland Empire, from Tuesday, August 27 – Saturday, August 31 2024, as part of a major national tour across the UK.

Written by Sunderland-born Eurythmics star and multi Brit Award winner Dave Stewart and Grammy award-winning Glen Ballard, the show features a script by Bruce Joel Rubin based on his Oscar-winning screenplay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film, starring the late Patrick Swayze alongside Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg, dominated the box office in 1990 and earned an Oscar for screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin, who has adapted his screenplay into a musical.

Read More Sunderland Empire finally honoured with blue plaque to mark its importance to Wearside

Premiering in Manchester in 2011, Ghost the Musical has played sell out seasons in the West End and on Broadway as well as numerous international tours.

Ghost the Musical features The Righteous Brothers’ Unchained Melody alongside many more songs co-written by Dave Stewart from Barnes.

Casting for the tour will be announced soon.