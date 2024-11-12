A popular city orchestra will be raising the roof at a free Christmas concert.

Sunderland Symphony Orchestra | Submitted

Sunderland Symphony Orchestra will be returning to St Gabriel’s Church in Barnes to host its highly popular seasonal Christmas Concert, joined by St Anthony’s Academy Senior Choir.

This year’s concert, A Fairy Tale Christmas, takes place on Saturday, December 7 at 4pm.

It features the Hansel and Gretal Overture by the 19th century composer Engelbert Humperdinck, which has over the years become a piece of music synonymous with Christmas.

It’s been described by the orchestra as “an enjoyable piece of music with an easy listening repeating melody and in musical terms ends with a delightful anthem ‘they lived happily ever after.’ “

Also featuring in the concert this year will be the very popular arrangement of Leroy Anderson’s A Christmas Festival of carols and songs, along with his joyous Christmas standard Sleigh Ride.

As in previous Christmas concerts, there will be opportunities to sing along with the orchestra with some of your favourite carols and Christmas songs.

Mark Greenfield, the relational lead for Sunderland Symphony Orchestra, said: “It’s a great pleasure that the delightful and highly talented St Anthony’s Academy Senior Choir under the leadership of Anna Lockey, the musical director at St Anthony’s Academy, will be returning to perform with the orchestra again.

“Our seasonal Christmas concerts always attract a large family-based audience, and to avoid disappointment I would suggest obtaining the tickets for the concert early.”

The orchestra has enjoyed a successful 24th season with a growing audience following the Spring Concert at St Gabriel’s Church, which enjoyed a full capacity audience.

In July, the orchestra performed in Rickleton for the Washington 60 Anniversary celebrations as well as receiving a great reception at the Summer Streets festival in Seaburn.

Other highlights of the season included a string section concert in October, performed at Sunderland Minster on behalf of Seaburn Rotary Club, to raise money for their benevolent fund.

Sunderland Symphony Orchestra will be celebrating their 25th Anniversary next year and are looking forward to announcing a 25th seasonal programme of celebratory concerts.

The Sunderland Symphony Orchestra - Christmas Concert is a free but a ticketed event with a retiring collection to support the work of the orchestra.

To obtain tickets for the Concert: https://sunderlandso.eventbrite.co.uk/