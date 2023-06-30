Luke Jerram's seven-metre-wide art installation of the Earth opens at the Durham landmark on July 10 until September 10 and, as well as the artwork itself, there’s a series of immersive events planned.

Although visitors can experience the giant Earth-artwork every day with free entry and no booking required, a series of special events and unique experiences have now been announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From yoga under the Earth to a unique dining experience plus late night openings - it's going to be an other worldly experience.

Gaia is heading to Durham Cathedral

Most Popular

Andrew Usher, Chief Officer: Visitor Experience and Enterprise at Durham Cathedral, says: “We’re very much looking forward to bringing Gaia to Durham Cathedral this summer.

"The artwork itself will look impressive in the Nave of the cathedral, however, we also wanted to offer people the chance to have some truly unique and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

"We've developed the events programme to be accessible to a broad range of visitors and includes low cost and free, family friendly activities, to mid-range natural craft workshops to quirky, sustainable dinners under the earth."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The special events programme is now live for visitors to book, with prices ranging from £5.50 craft activities to £66.50 three course meals under the giant Earth-artwork.

Gaia wowing the crowds in Belfast

One of the highlights will be Gaia Lates a series of late night openings offering visitors the chance to see the installation after-hours.

These select summer evenings will have a festival-feel and feature street food, music, live entertainment and hands on activities - from kombucha making to still life drawing and poetry - each week will be slightly different.

As well as all events having an eco-friendly theme, a series of talks and debates on climate change and climate justice will also take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew continues: “With the current climate crisis being such an important topic in people lives, we hope the installation and a programme of thought-provoking activities will allow visitors to reflect on the health of our planet and consider what we can do to help reverse the effects of climate change.”

You can enjoy a three-course dinner under Gaia

The artwork is created by the same artist who created the Museum of the Moon which brought almost 100,000 people to the cathedral in 2021 and the cathedral team is hoping that those who came to see the Moon will return to see the Earth.

Tickets for the ticketed events are available at www.durhamcathedral.co.uk/events/gaia

Gaia Events

::Gaia Lates

Silent disco at Gaia

Select Wednesdays in July and Select Thursdays in August, 7pm – 10pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t miss Gaia Lates, a series of late night openings offering you the chance to see Luke Jerram's Gaia installation after-hours.

These select summer evenings will have a festival-feel and will feature street food, music, live entertainment and hands on activities - from kombucha making and stain glass making to natural crafts and poetry - each week will be slightly different.

Gaia Lates is a free event, which is suitable for people of all ages. There are some paid for additional activities and workshops at each of the Gaia Lates which require pre-booked in advance.

::Dinner Under The Earth

Monday 17 July, Monday 31 July & Monday 4 September, 7.30pmSit down under Gaia, in this special dining experience with a sustainable twist. Enjoy a three course meal as the Earth rotates and illuminates above you.

Gaia Exhibit at Lancaster Priory

Price: £66.50 per person

::Yoga Under The Earth

Every Thursday from 13 July to 7 September, 9.15am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to practice or learn yoga under Luke Jerram’s awe-inspiring rotating Earth artwork.

Price: £10.50 per session

::Sunset Silent Disco

Friday 11 August, 6.45pm (family friendly) & 8.30pm (Over 18s only)

Illuminated by Luke Jerram's Gaia (possibly the world's biggest disco ball) you can don a head set and choose your tracks to dance the away the evening.

Price: £11.50 Adults, £3.50 Under 18s

::Chapter Chats: The World Maps

Every Wednesday from 12 July to 23 Aug, 2pm

Join the Cathedral Librarian to hear a short talk about the fascinating historic maps in the cathedrals collection.

Price: £5.50

::Chapter Chats: Exploring Creation

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday 19 July, Wednesday 2 & 30 August & Sunday 6 August, 2pm

Join the Cathedral Librarian to discover the extraordinary early printed nature books in the cathedral collection. Get up close to documented nature and see beautiful illustrations of birds, mammals and plant life.

Price: £5.50

::Library Glimpses

Every Friday 14 Jul to 25 Aug, 11.30am or 2.30pm

Come along for a glimpse of the Refectory Library learn the history and see the collection of over 11,000 books on the shelves.

Price: £8

::The Gift of Creation - A Durham Cathedral Institute Debate

Monday 7 August, 7.30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This debate explore 'The Gift of Creation' with Canon Professor Simon Oliver, Van Mildert Professor of Divinity, Durham University and residentiary Canon of Durham Cathedral.

Price: This is free event

::Family Crafts: Sea Turn

Wednesday 2, 16 & 23 August, 12pm or 1pm

Get hands-on with artists, Sea Tern, this summer holidays and try natural crafts and printmaking.

Price: £5.50

::Design your own Gaia in glass

Wednesday 26 July 12pm, Wednesday 9 August 1pm & Wednesday 30 Aug 2.30pm

Create a fused glass coasters using glass grains and glass mosaic tiles in this family friendly workshop.

Price: £10.50

::Verse Cycle – It’s Not Easy Being Green

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday 3 August, Thursday 10 August, Thursday 17 August, 2pm or 3pm

Taking inspiration from her poem ‘It’s Not Easy Being Green,’ join poet and writer Caroline Burrows (VerseCycle) for an Environmentally Friendly themed Poetry Writing workshop. Suitable for 11 - 12 year olds.

Price: £5.50

::Try your hand at Cynotype

Thursday 27 July, Thursday 24 & 31 August, 12pm, 12.30pm, 1pm, 1.30pm

Make your own recycled art using cyanotype (sun print) photography process, using pressed flowers, pocket objects and more.

Price: £5.50

::Gaia Lates

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Select Wednesdays in July and Select Thursdays in August, 7pm – 10pm

Don’t miss Gaia Lates, a series of late night openings offering you the chance to see Luke Jerram's Gaia installation after-hours.

These select summer evenings will have a festival-feel and will feature street food, music, live entertainment and hands on activities - from kombucha making and stain glass making to natural crafts and poetry - each week will be slightly different.