The Live at the Cathedral series returns to Durham Cathedral in 2024, with Gabrielle announced as the headline act for Saturday, July 20.

The soulful singer, whose career spans the decades, releases her eighth studio album, A Place In Your Heart, on May 10, 2024, which is now available to pre-order.

A Place In Your Heart continues her creative partnership with producer and co-writer Ian Barter (who's worked with Paloma Faith and Amy Winehouse) after their success with 2018’s Top 10 comeback Under My Skin and 2021’s Do It Again - which became her highest charting album in twenty years when it debuted at No 4.

Gabrielle said: “I really loved writing and recording the songs for this new album with Ian Barter. I hope you enjoy the record as much as I did making it and thank you for letting me have ‘A Place In Your Heart’ for the last 30 years.”

From the early ‘90s to the turn of the millennium, Gabrielle was one of the UK’s most successful artists.

With two smash hits, Dreams and Rise, a back catalogue full of Top 10 hits and two albums which reached 4 x Platinum status she went on to win two BRIT Awards, two MOBOs and an Ivor Novello.

After taking a break, her career was kickstarted by her performances in ITV show The Masked Singer, leading to her 2021 album Do It Again.

Autumn 2023 has seen Gabrielle back on the road for the 30 Years of Dreaming UK and Ireland headline tour. One of the biggest tours of her career, multiple shows were sold-out six months in advance - including London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall - resulting in numerous dates being added to the schedule.

Gabrielle plays Durham Cathedral on July 20, 2024 at 7.30pm.