Picture issued by Sunderland City Council of new equipment in Thompson Park.

Giant inflatables, live music and free family activities are part of celebrations to celebrate and showcase the £740,000 transformation of a Sunderland park.

The Thompson Park Family Fun Day, 10am-3pm on Saturday 5 August, is a chance to see the recently completed improvements which include a new adventure play area and a toddler play area with inclusive play equipment, as well as a new running track and trim trail obstacle course with outdoor gym equipment.The transformation also includes one of only two interactive football walls in the North East.

The new Yalp Sutu Interactive Football Wall offers a range of fun games and challenges, aimed at beginners and experienced football players of all ages.

Its 16 impact-sensitive LED panels measure and react to ball impact, allowing players to play a wide range of single and multiplayer games.It gives players feedback and encouragement to work on skills such as accuracy, by kicking the ball at selected panels when they light up, measure how hard they can hit the ball and beat their own personal high score.

The park's regeneration has been made possible thanks to a £740,000 investment from Sunderland City Council, which includes £320,000 from the council’s North Area Committee and a £55,000 contribution from the Sunderland Health and Wellbeing Board.

Councillor Denny Wilson, Chair of Sunderland City Council's North Area Committee, said: "We're delighted with the park's transformation, it's made such a difference."This is all about encouraging residents to enjoy being active outdoors by taking advantage of the fantastic facilities on offer in the park and we're hoping lots of families will come along for the fun day to see the improvements for themselves.

"It’s also been great working with the friends of Thompson Park who have been really supportive of the project."

Councillor John Price, Cabinet Member for Vibrant City said: "Being physically active has so many benefits in terms of improving your mental and physical health. The improvements at Thompson Park are part of our ongoing drive to encourage residents to be more active through our Swim Bike Run programme.

"We also know how passionate our residents are about providing more things to do for children and young people so it’s great to see this investment going into these fabulous facilities."

As well as live music on the main stage, attractions to look forward at the fun day include: