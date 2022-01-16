Full moon in January 2022: Where are the best spots across Sunderland to see the full moon this month?
The astronomical event is coming up, and there are plenty of chances to see it.
The first full moon of 2022 is scheduled to occur on Monday January 17, as the lunar cycle reaches a point where the moon is at its largest and brightest in the night sky, but where are the best places to see it across Sunderland?
The Met Office are predicting a clear night, giving those inclined a perfect opportunity to see the beauty of a full moon in the night sky which, moving from east to west, means the best chance of seeing an impressive moon won’t come in coastal areas. This allows the sky to get as dark as possible with the moon remaining visible rather than it being viewed during a twilight period.
Light pollution is another issue to contend with, so the best chances to get a clear view of the moon will be away from the city centre where any artificial light will impact the quality of the view, as will the high rise flats dotted around the city.
High points are often seen as top picks too, with Hastings Hill seen as a better option than Tunstall Hills because of the lack of light pollution from nearby buildings. Further afield, Boldon Hills will offer a similarly good view facing west across the A19.
With that said, the best chance to get a view of a full moon across Sunderland comes from Penshaw, where the nearby hills and lack of light pollution will give amateur astronomers young and old a stunning view. The Penshaw Monument also gives photographers a beautiful foreground for any shots.