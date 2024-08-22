1 . Elemore Family Music Festival

After a successful inaugural event last year,the free Elemore Family Music Festival returns to Elemore Country Park on Saturday, August 24, between 11am and 5pm. The Lake Poets will headline the event, with performances from This Little Bird, Jessica Thoroughgood and more. Families will also be able to enjoy free activities such as face painting, balloon modelling, juggling and magic. A bar and food vendors will be on site for refreshments, and visitors are encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets and chairs to the event. | Submitted