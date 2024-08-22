Here’s a round up of some of the events taking place.
1. Elemore Family Music Festival
After a successful inaugural event last year,the free Elemore Family Music Festival returns to Elemore Country Park on Saturday, August 24, between 11am and 5pm. The Lake Poets will headline the event, with performances from This Little Bird, Jessica Thoroughgood and more.
Families will also be able to enjoy free activities such as face painting, balloon modelling, juggling and magic.
A bar and food vendors will be on site for refreshments, and visitors are encouraged to bring their own picnic blankets and chairs to the event.
| Submitted
2. Deptford Bank Bank Holiday Bonanza
The pubs along Deptford Bank will host a Bank Holiday Bonanza on Sunday, August 25 with a bus running between Ship Isis, The Kings Arms, Wild Fire and The Saltgrass. There's a host of food options from 12pm, as well as music from 1.30pm with a host of guest DJs covering genres such as disco, soul, Afro and more. | Sunderland Echo
3. Sunniside Food Market
The monthly Sunniside Food Market returns on Saturday, August 24 from 10am to 4pm. Expect a whole host of traders selling coffees, cakes, sweet treats, cheeses, preserves and more. | Submitted
4. Ryhope Engines Museum
A three-day steaming weekend takes place at Ryhope Engines Museum over the Bank Holiday weekend from Saturday, August 24 to Monday, August 26, including a military vehicle rally on the Sunday and Monday. Opening times are 11am to 4pm. Entry is free. | Sunderland Echo
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.