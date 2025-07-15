From street art workshops to mini Pride - summer activity lineup at Dalton Park

From giveaways to art workshops and an artisan market, there’s plenty of free fun lined up for Dalton Park over the summer holidays.

Dalton Park, Murton | Dave Charnley Photography

The shopping outlet in Murton, which just celebrated being at full occupancy for the first time in its 22 year occupancy, has announced a full programme for the coming weeks, including a chance to win a £500 Hays Travel voucher.

Here’s the diary dates:

Street Art Workshops

Budding artists are invited to unleash their creative flair with free Street Art Workshops for kids.

Led by street artist Lewis Hobson, for children aged 7-14 years, each workshop will dive into a world of colour, allowing kids to learn real street art techniques and unleash their creativity in personal sketch books to take home.

And some of the designs created during the workshops will even be incorporated into two permanent new murals to be displayed at Dalton Park.

Street Art Workshops will run from Wednesday 23rd to Friday 25th July and Wednesday 30th July to Friday 1st August, with four bookable sessions on each day - book your tickets here .

Plus, Lewis will be making his mark and showcasing his street art skills with live mural painting at Dalton Park on Monday 21st and Monday 28th July.

Mini Pride

Dalton Park has partnered with Curious Arts to present Mini Pride – described as a vibrant, family-friendly celebration of creativity, self-expression and inclusivity.

Taking place on Friday 8th August from 10:30am to 4pm, this joyful event invites families to take part in interactive Pride-themed activities led by talented LGBTQIA+ artists and allies.

Located near Guest Services, Mini Pride will feature two colourful art and craft workshops and inclusive storytelling sessions, all designed to celebrate individuality in a welcoming, supportive environment.

Summer Artisan Market

The popular artisan market is returning | SUBMITTED

The ever-popular Summer Artisan Market is back at Dalton Park this summer, from Saturday 16th to Sunday 17th August.

Featuring over 50 independent market stalls throughout the outlet, visitors can support an array of local businesses from seasonal flowers to crafts and jewellery.

The Summer Artisan Market will also feature food and drink stalls, as well as live music, creating a real community spirit at Dalton Park.

Hays Travel £500 Giveaway

Dalton Park has teamed up with one of its newest openings, Hays Travel, to offer a bumper giveaway to visitors.

One lucky customer will receive a £500 gift voucher towards a holiday of their choice.

For a chance to enter the prize draw, visitors simply need to scan a QR code in Hays Travel, Dalton Park, and follow @haystraveldaltonpark and @daltonpark on Instagram.

The giveaway is now live and entries close at midnight on 4th August. The winner will be selected at random by Hays Travel and will be notified by email.