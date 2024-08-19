From Dickens to Queen, bumper season ahead at Arts Centre Washington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

From Shakespeare and Dickens to Christmas shows and Queen, there’s a busy season ahead at Arts Centre Washington.

Theatre

Othello, produced by Elysium TC | Submitted

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Theatre highlights start with a comedy, Occupational Hazard, a show in which comedy, clowning and choreography collide.

The show records a day in the life of Becky and Linda, air hostesses at ACCAirways – and while there are plenty of laughs, the show also explores the topic of consent as a female in the service industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Occupational Hazard is on at the venue on Thursday, September 12 and is suitable for those 14 and over. Tickets cost £10 (£8 concessions and £6 for students).

A tragedy follows comedy when the Bard’s Othello arrives at ACW on Thursday, October 3.

Shakespeare’s immortal tale of jealousy and revenge is brought to the stage in a dazzling new production from Elysium TC. Tickets range from £6 to £10.

The following month, three classic ghost stories will be told live on stage during Nightmares (Thursday, November 28). The show features three of the most spine-tingling tales ever written – The Judge’s House by Bram Stoker, The Kit-Bag by Algernon Blackwood and John Charrington’s Wedding by E Nesbit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is suitable for those aged over 14 and tickets start at £6 for students.

Ghosts also feature in another highlight of ACW’s theatrical autumn programme – Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol will be staged at the venue on Thursday, December 12. It’s Christmas Eve, and the miserly misanthrope, Ebenezer Scrooge, is about to have a ghostly night he’ll never forget.

A Christmas Carol | Submitted

Dickens’ festive, immortal tale of redemption and compassion is brought to life in Dyad Production’s inimitable solo style. Tickets cost £15 (concessions £13).

Earlier in December the family Christmas show Tinsel (Tuesday, December to Saturday, December 7) will bring original live music, playful puppetry and feelgood storytelling to ACW.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This raucous festive show from Wrongsemble and Gala Durham is about a bauble who wants to be on top of the Christmas tree. School and group rates are available, and family tickets cost £37 (admits four).

Music

Meanwhile, ACW’s autumn music programme features a Swing Band Dance Night with The Bright Street Band (Saturday, October 5).Tickets cost £12.

The next Saturday (October 12), one of the UK’s top Queen tributes and will perform at the venue.

Qween UK are headed by the highly-talented singer and musician Billy West who has over 30 years’ experience working as legendary Freddie Mercury. Tickets cost £15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the autumn, ACW will continue to host its Friday Folk Gathering on the first Friday of each month between 1-4pm, with no admission charge.

Film

ACW’s autumn film programme includes Wednesday matinees (Wicked Little Letters, The Colour Purple, The Taste of Things and The Holiday) a Halloween double bill (The Exorcist and Hereditary) and special screenings for parents and babies under two (Mean Girls and Lisa Frankenstein).

Sunderland Film Club, Wearside’s documentary-focused community cinema, is presenting four films: Summer of Soul (Thursday, August 22); Mayor (Thursday, September 19); Much Ado About Dying (Thursday, October 24) and The Work (Thursday, November 21). Tickets for each showing cost £5.

In addition to these documentaries, ACW will screen two Heritage Reels – talks alongside archive films and heritage-themed documentaries, with tickets costing £4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Passion for Vaux (Wednesday, September 11) tells the story of the demise of Sunderland’s iconic brewery after 162 years of brewing tradition.

A second Heritage Reel, In the Veins: Coal Communities, will be screened at ACW on Tuesday, November 5. This new film looks at the rich history of mining in the region and its connection with communities across the north east. Created by the Yorkshire and North East Film Archive with Teesside University, the film brings together over a century of archive footage.

Art

The Autumn programme also features an illustrated talk on the work of Norman Cornish and L.S. Lowry. Mr Cornish and Mr Lowry: A Tale of Two Artists provides an introduction to the work of Cornish and Lowry currently featured in the seminal exhibition at the Bowes Museum.

The presentation will place a selection of their work in the context of their life and times, revealing some interesting and unusual aspects going beyond the popular understanding and misconception associated with their work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On September 12, a figure drawing for beginners’ workshop will be held at ACW, giving budding artists an opportunity to improve their confidence with life drawing during a four- week programme.

Equipment and learning resources are provided each week, but you may bring your own materials and equipment along too.

Advance booking is essential – these popular courses often sell out. Classes are suitable for adults only and the cost will be £60 for the four weekly workshops.

Also starting in September is Peoplescapes, an exhibition from David Baillie, the winner of ACW’s 2023 Spotlight Open Exhibition. David’s work delves into issues like pollution, industrialization, and capitalism’s impact on Earth and humanity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He believes art should convey a message and provoke thought, not just serve as decoration. The free exhibition will be at ACW from September 19 to October 26.

For more information on the programme, or to book tickets, visit www.artscentrewashington.co.uk