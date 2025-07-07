From Bluey to a Kids Fest Swiftie Special, STACK Seaburn has unveiled a bumper programme of activities for the summer holidays.

There's a bumper programme at STACK Seaburn this summer | Submitted

It all begins on July 22 with Bluey and Bingo - a stage show filled with music, movement and laughter, with performances, meet and greets, activities, an interactive disco, games, colouring and street food.

On 24 July the venue plays host to tribute acts of children’s entertainers Ms Rachel and Blippi and, along with interactive games and songs, toddlers and pre-schoolers will have the chance to meet and greet their fun-loving heroes.

Island vibes arrive on 29 July with A Celebration of Stitch. There will be Hawaiian themed dancing, interactive stage games and the chance to meet and greet the little blue alien.

Music takes centre stage on 30 July at a Popstar Party fearing performances from top rated tribute acts of pop stars Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Sabrina Carpenter and, on 31 July, with Kids Fest ft Live at the Musicals. This show, which is a celebration for the whole family, features songs from SIX, Wicked, The Greatest Showman and many more.

Magician Marvin will take to the stage on 4 and 18 August with shows filled with magic and fun and, on 5 August, children can join the pups of Adventure Bay for a fun-filled Paw Party-themed event.

There will be a Kids Fest Swiftie Special on 7 August, inspired by Taylor Swift’s iconic Eras Tour, featuring dazzling costumes and catchy tunes.

And on 12 August STACK will be taken over by superheroes for a family event with children invited to come dressed as their favourite hero and prepare to save the day with non-stop entertainment and photo opportunities.

Winkle and Storm will be bringing some pantomime pirate adventures on 13 and 27 August before a special Kids Fest featuring Barbie event on 14 August, with flags, bubbles, music, dancing, sing-alongs and games.

There will be an Ice Extravaganza on 19 August with a tribute to Disney’s Frozen and another Popstar Party on 20 August featuring tribute acts of Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan and Miley Cyrus with a Kids Festival of music, games and dancing on 21 August.

Bluey and Bingo return on 26 August and on 28 August, STACK Seaburn will bring its summer programme to a close with a Kids Fest End of Summer Party with dancing, bubbles, games, non-stop fun and music for youngsters and their families.

Tickets & times

All shows take place between 12 noon and 1.30pm and tickets, which are required for all children aged between two and 12 and are priced at £1.50 and £3, are available at https://www.giftcard.stackleisure.com/collection/kids-events-stack-seaburn