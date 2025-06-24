From Adele to Michael Jackson: 15 of the biggest tribute acts heading to Sunderland

Here’s some of the biggest tribute acts heading to Sunderland this year, in date order.
1. Bon Jovi Forever, Fire Station, June 28
Expect effects, explosions and the feel of a proper 80s / 90s gig when Bon Jovi Forever roll into town. They'll be bringing their energetic show to The Fire Station on June 28. | Sunderland Echo
2. Elton John vs Queen Tribute, The Point, June 28
Two of the biggest names collide with a Elton John vs Queen Tribute at The Point on June 28. Stepping into the shoes of the legendary Elton John is Jimmy Love as seen on Stars in Their Eye. And feel the power of Queen with Royal Rhapsody, the UK’s No.1 Queen Tribute Band. | Sunderland Echo
3. UK Foo Fighters, Fire Station, July 5
World famous tribute band UK Foo Fighters will take you on a journey spanning three decades of music from the legendary band, Foo Fighters and their charismatic leader, Dave Grohl at The Fire Station on July 5. | Suibmitted
4. Adele - The Journey So Far, Stack Seaburn, August 28
It's well known for its food, drink and family entertainment offering, but Stack is also a great venue for live music as part of its paid events programme. Performed by Stacey Lee, the Adele - The Journey So Far show brings to the stage the star’s biggest hits on August 28. Tickets are on sale now | Submitted
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.