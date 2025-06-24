From Adele to Michael Jackson: 15 of the biggest tribute acts heading to Sunderland

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 24th Jun 2025, 15:02 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 15:06 BST

From Whitney to Taylor Swift and George Michael to Michael Jackson, experience the music of your favourite stars performed live with some top singers.

Here’s some of the biggest tribute acts heading to Sunderland this year, in date order.

Expect effects, explosions and the feel of a proper 80s / 90s gig when Bon Jovi Forever roll into town. They'll be bringing their energetic show to The Fire Station on June 28.

1. Bon Jovi Forever, Fire Station, June 28

Expect effects, explosions and the feel of a proper 80s / 90s gig when Bon Jovi Forever roll into town. They'll be bringing their energetic show to The Fire Station on June 28. | Sunderland Echo

Two of the biggest names collide with a Elton John vs Queen Tribute at The Point on June 28. Stepping into the shoes of the legendary Elton John is Jimmy Love as seen on Stars in Their Eye. And feel the power of Queen with Royal Rhapsody, the UK’s No.1 Queen Tribute Band.

2. Elton John vs Queen Tribute, The Point, June 28

Two of the biggest names collide with a Elton John vs Queen Tribute at The Point on June 28. Stepping into the shoes of the legendary Elton John is Jimmy Love as seen on Stars in Their Eye. And feel the power of Queen with Royal Rhapsody, the UK’s No.1 Queen Tribute Band. | Sunderland Echo

World famous tribute band UK Foo Fighters will take you on a journey spanning three decades of music from the legendary band, Foo Fighters and their charismatic leader, Dave Grohl at The Fire Station on July 5.

3. UK Foo Fighters, Fire Station, July 5

World famous tribute band UK Foo Fighters will take you on a journey spanning three decades of music from the legendary band, Foo Fighters and their charismatic leader, Dave Grohl at The Fire Station on July 5. | Suibmitted

It's well known for its food, drink and family entertainment offering, but Stack is also a great venue for live music as part of its paid events programme. Performed by Stacey Lee, the Adele - The Journey So Far show brings to the stage the star’s biggest hits on August 28. Tickets are on sale now

4. Adele - The Journey So Far, Stack Seaburn, August 28

It's well known for its food, drink and family entertainment offering, but Stack is also a great venue for live music as part of its paid events programme. Performed by Stacey Lee, the Adele - The Journey So Far show brings to the stage the star’s biggest hits on August 28. Tickets are on sale now | Submitted

News you can trust since 1873
