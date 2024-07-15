From a pup walk to mini golf, summer of activities in store at Dalton Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

From a pup walk to mini golf, there’s plenty of summer fun in store at Dalton Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be activities taking place at the shopping outlet in Murton in July and August to coincide with the summer holidays.

An artisan market returns to Dalton Park | David Wood

During the summer period, Dalton Park will also be welcoming donations to County Durham and Sunderland foodbanks and those looking to donate will simply need to scan the QR code outside Bakers and Baristas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Kaye, centre manager at Dalton Park, said: “We are thrilled to bring together dog lovers, families, and the local community with our fun-filled experiences for shoppers.

“From the Strut Your Pup Dog Walk to the Seaside Mini Golf and Artisan Market, each activity offers something unique for our visitors to enjoy.

“We cannot wait to showcase local talent and provide a vibrant shopping experience for all. Bringing the community together is something we take immense pride in, and we really hope that our visitors make the most of all the wonderful activities the centre has to offer this summer.”

Diary dates

Strut Your Pup Dog Walk, July 21

Dog lovers are invited to celebrate their furry friends with Dalton Park’s Strut Your Pup Dog Walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking place on Sunday, July 21 from 10.30am to 12pm, this event will start outside The Dancing Betty, next to the parklands, and those taking part can select a parkland map to follow their preferred scenic route.

There will be three trail walks to choose from across the 55 acres of parkland. Dogs can enjoy complimentary puppuccinos, as well as, branded bandanas, and plenty of photo opportunities to capture the moment.

Those wanting to take part will simply need to register their interest on the Dalton Park website. After enjoying the walk visitors can head into the centre where a dog market will be selling treats, accessories and more.

Seaside Mini Golf, July 29 - August 4

From July 29th to August 4th, Dalton Park will be hosting its first 9-hole mini golf experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located outside the play park, this week-long free activity will have a beach theme, complete with beach hut, seating area, and a giant deck chair.

Summer artisan outdoor market, August 17-18

The popular Summer Artisan Outdoor Market will be returning to Dalton Park on August 17th and 18th.

There will be more than 50 stalls, selling handcrafted items and food. There will also be live music.