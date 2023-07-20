Picture by Sunderland City Council.

A programme of free summer holiday activities and events for children and families is ready to go.

The Wear Here 4 Summer programme has more than 500 events over the school holidays.

It includes dozens of football and sports sessions at local centres, dance and cheerleading classes, introductions to stage and theatre, or science clubs to get young people more interested in STEM subjects (science, tech, engineering and maths).

All the sessions are about keeping children and young people active, healthy and engaged, and each area of Sunderland – east, west, north, Coalfield and Washington – has dozens of sessions starting on Monday 24 July and running until the beginning of September.

Many sessions also include a healthy meal for children and young people.

You can plan where and when to go here: Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) Programme - Together for Children

The sessions are free for children and young people who:

• Live in Sunderland• Are of school age (between 4 and 16 years old)• Are eligible for means-tested free school meals during term time• Are in a family struggling with the cost of living• Have a special educational need or disability (up to age 25)

Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Learning and Skills, Councillor Linda Williams said: "Thousands got involved in events last year and this year’s summer holiday programme has been expanded with a greater range of clubs and activities.

"We’re all very aware of how important it is to keep children busy and occupied during the summer holiday, and how we can help families during this cost of living crisis. These events cost nothing and the sessions allow children to be more active, socialise, learn new skills and they can get a free, tasty and nutritious meal."

Partnership work by Together for Children (TfC), the City Council and a range of local businesses, community and voluntary organisations, clubs, and schools have all helped organise the activities and food.

TfC's Chief Executive Jill Colbert said: "We're delighted that Wear Here 4 Summer is back for a third year. Once again it's a great opportunity for young people to get outdoors, get active, socialise and have the chance to try new things - whether it's sports or cooking sessions there's plenty for young people of all ages to enjoy. This year we have added even more sessions for teenagers and have specific SEND, family and evening events too.