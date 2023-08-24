Events will take place inside and outside Sunderland Minster. Picture by Sunderland City Council.

Families can enjoy a day of free activities in Sunderland city centre on August Bank Holiday Monday.

The Minster Park family fun day takes place both inside and outside Sunderland Minster between 11am and 4pm on Monday, August 27, where activities will include live music, craft stalls and storytelling.

Stalls, a tombola, and a cake sale will be held inside Sunderland Minster, while the park outside will be holding a free family-friendly gig with live music from We Make Culture musicians Ashleigh and Paige, Sunderland-based community choirs and the Cloth Cap Temperance Band.

Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen will be serving food, and storyteller Elizabeth Baker will be entertaining children of all ages with fun stories throughout the day.

Visitors can step back in time and meet some of Sunderland's historic figures with re-enactors the Time Bandits or get creative with The Art Room, who will be offering art activities for all ages from toddlers to adults.

The Museum Learning Team from Sunderland Culture will also be bringing their Proggy Pride Party to the park, where visitors will be able to make their own proggy flower and contribute to a pride flag being created as part of Sunderland's Family Friendly Pride celebrations and Heritage Open Days.

Councillor John Price, Cabinet Member for Vibrant City at Sunderland City Council, said: “There is a such a wide variety of family-friendly activities happening at the Minster Park family fun day that there is bound to be something for everyone to enjoy, whether its arts and crafts, live music, or learning more about the history of Sunderland. This is a great opportunity for families to come together and enjoy some free activities in a great setting right in our city centre.”

This event is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund as part of the Bishopwearmouth Townscape Heritage Scheme, thanks to national lottery players.