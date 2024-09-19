First wave of acts announced for Kubix Festival 2025 in Sunderland
One of the North East’s biggest pop and dance festivals, Kubix returns to Herrington Country Park on July 12, 2025.
And a whole host of ‘90s and ‘00s favourites will be taking to the stage including Another Level, Liberty X, Blazin’ Squad, Louise Redknapp, Gareth Gates and N-Trance.
Meanwhile, it’s been announced that producer and DJ Darren Styles will be headlining the Dance Arena, alongside ‘00s club legends Lasgo.
Klub Kube, the festival’s third stage, will also return for 2025 with the line up for that stage yet to be announced.
Other names are also to be announced for the festival, which organisers say will be the biggest line up to date.
Kubix has sold out for the past three years, cementing its places on the North East festival calendar.
Festival Director Alex Hutchinson said: “Kubix Festival has grown substantially over the past few years into a very well respected and large scale music festival and we are excited for 2025, as well as bringing amazing artists to the North East at an affordable price, to bring a bigger production and many more visuals to the event.
“Expect Kubix to look and sound better than ever next year.”
Tickets for Kubix Festival are on sale from just £35 from www.kubixfestival.co.uk
