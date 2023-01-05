The first full moon of 2023 is scheduled to occur on the night of Friday, January 6, as the lunar cycle reaches a point where the moon is at its largest and brightest in the night sky, but where are the best places to see it across Sunderland?

With the moon and stars in the night sky moving from east to west, the best chance of seeing an impressive moon will come from a point which offers an unobstructed sky which falls to the eastern horizon.

The first full moon of 2023 will be on Friday. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Light pollution is another issue to contend with, so the best chances to get a clear view of the moon will be away from the city centre where any artificial light will impact the quality of the view, as will the high rise flats dotted around the city.

High points are often seen as top picks too, with Hastings Hill seen as a better option than Tunstall Hills because of the lack of light pollution from nearby buildings. Further afield, Boldon Hills will offer a similarly good view.

With that said, the best chance to get a view of a full moon across Sunderland comes from Penshaw, where the nearby hills and lack of light pollution will give amateur astronomers young and old a stunning view. The Penshaw Monument also gives photographers a beautiful foreground for any shots.

What is the weather for the first full moon of 2023?

The Met Office are predicting a clear day in the build up, although clouds are predicted to cover parts of the North East sky.

When should we be able to see the full moon on Friday?

