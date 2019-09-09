Fatboy Slim to headline Shindig dance event in Gateshead's new Mainyard venue
It’s been announced that superstar DJ Fatboy Slim will be bringing the party to Gateshead.
After performing at Newcastle’s Times Square in 2016, Fatboy Slim – who is known for hits Right Here, Right Now and Praise You – will be returning to Tyneside this October at Gateshead’s Mainyard, which is based at Gateshead Stadium.
Mainyard is a 4500-capacity purpose-built, covered event structure and is a new events space for the area.
Joining Fatboy Slim on the bill for the gig at Mainyard on Friday, October 4 is Gorgon City and Cousn.
The following day, on Saturday October 5, Newcastle’s own Patrick Topping will host his debut Trick label showcase at Mainyard featuring artists including Green Velvet, Eats Everything, Ilario Alicante, Elliot Adamson and Bryan Kessler.
*Tickets for Fatboy Slim on October 4 at Gateshead’s Mainyard are priced at £30 and are available to purchase here.