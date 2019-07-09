Extinction Rebellion to give a free talk in Sunderland about climate change
The talk will include a discussion from the founding member of the socio-political movement.
Roger Hallam, founding member of controversial environmental action group Extinction Rebellion, will be speaking at Sunderland Minster on Sunday July 14 2019.
Extinction Rebellion (XR) is a socio-political movement which uses civil disobedience and nonviolent resistance to protest against climate breakdown, and the new group in Sunderland hope to stage events protesting climate and ecological breakdown in the future.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
One of the founding members of Extinction Rebellion in Sunderland, Emma Robson, said: “I'm looking forward to the talk. The XR community are lovely people. This gives me hope that we can create caring, compassionate communities in the future.”
The free public meeting will take place at Sunderland Minster on July 14, at 12:30pm. It will include a summary of the facts on the climate and ecological emergency, a discussion of the Extinction Rebellion's theory of change and invite audience participation.