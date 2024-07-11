Sunderland's first-ever festival dedicated to experimental music and arts, Boundaries, is back for its 4th edition

This year's event spans two days, taking place on November 22 and 23, across multiple locations throughout the city, including Sunderland Minster, Pop Recs, The Peacock and The Dun Cow.

Jules Reidy at Boundaries Festival at Sunderland Minster in 2023. Photo by Victoria Wai | Victoria Wai

Performers from Mexico, Iran, Norway, America, Scotland, Germany, Syria, Turkey, Ireland, all across England, and the best local talent will come together to create, what organisers say will be, an unforgettable experience.

Among the acts announced so far are: legendary American composer Arnold Dreyblatt, Iranian electronic and sound artist Rojin Sharafi, Mexican violinist Gibrana Cervantes and Mexican electronic musician Concepcion Huerta, Irish based American composer Natalia Beylis and Irish producer and percussionist Willie Stewart.

The lineup also features Taiwan/American vocalist Audrey Chen and Norwegian trombonist Henrik Norstebo performing as the duo Beam Splitter, Syrian bouzouki player Mohammad Syfkhan, Scottish wonder improviser Ali Robertson, London's Dan Jones ever evolving UKAEA, South Carolina jazz duo Black Decelerant, Berlin-based sound artist and producer Korhan Erel, Breathing Heavy, a duo combining Ciaran Mackle on samples and Sam Andrea on saxophone, and talented North East jazz trio Archipelago - with more to be announced.

As part of the festival’s commitment to making art and music accessible, prices have been kept low with single-day tickets starting at £10 and a full two-day pass available for £15.

Graeme Hopper, artistic director for Boundaries, said: “The 2024 programme is packed with innovative, pioneering, and maverick performers, ranging from legendary older artists to curious and thrilling emerging acts.

“This year's lineup is the boldest yet, featuring a full international roster of deep and dynamic International performances.”

For more information and to purchase tickets visit https://www.boundariesfest.com/