Last year's UK Soapbox Challenge

When: Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 10am to 8pm

What: The family fun day will see a range of soapboxes compete on a redesigned 450-metre race track, tackling twists and turns in their homemade vehicles. Cash prizes will be awarded for the fastest time, best in show and more.

What else: In addition to the race, there will be a giant funfair, craft fair and food from a selection of local food stalls from around the North East. A beer tent and bar will also be available.

Last year's event attracted around 20,000 people

Hosts: The event will be hosted by DJ and radio presenter Andy G who has performed around the world with his music and has regular appearances at the Newcastle clubbing scene.

Music: “Real Magic,” one of the UK’s leading Queen Tribute acts, is also set to perform at this year's event taking to the stage and headlining the event.

Parking: Drivers are advised to arrive early as parking is first come, first served. The management are also asking people not to park in nearby streets and to be respectful of nearby residents when choosing your parking location. Parking is free with every ticket.

Transport: There are public transport links to the event via bus.

Last year's race

Tickets: There’s a box office that will be open on-site between 1pm-4pm then 5pm-7pm on Friday, August 16. Here you will be able to purchase tickets at gate prices before the event. Or purchase them online here.

Price: Advance tickets are £3-£6. Children under three go free. Tickets on the door will be £10 for an adult and £5 for children.

Food and drink: Food and drink will be sold on the event site for a wide variety of diets. Food and alcohol are not permitted to be brought into the event from outside, unless prior arrangements are made for special dietary needs. For more information email press@hoteventsolutions.co.uk. Sealed water up to 500ml per person is allowed to be brought into the site.

Security: Bag searches will be taking place on the day due to security reasons and bags no bigger than A4 paper is to be allowed on site.