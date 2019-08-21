Everything you need to know about the Bank Holiday military vehicle event at Ryhope Engines Museum in Sunderland
It’s full steam ahead at Ryhope Engines Museum this Bank Holiday weekend as it holds a special military vehicle event. Here is everything you need to know about the weekend.
What’s on?
The museum, owned by Northumbrian Water, is offering visitors the chance to see everything the spectacular Victorian water works has to offer in full operation.
Built in 1868, the volunteer-run museum once supplied drinking water to Sunderland and the surrounding areas for 100 years.
Now, the museum opens to the public every year for steaming events around Bank Holiday weekends, where visitors can see the site up and running, thanks to dedicated volunteers who help Northumbrian Water preserve the historic monument.
The free event will feature around 50 military vehicles and artillery, dating from the Second World War to the present day, parked up outside of the building, along with outdoor displays and stalls.
Visitors can also expect to see two 100 horsepower beam engines built by R & W Hawthorn, three 'Lancashire' boilers dating from 1908, a blacksmith's forge with ironwork demonstrations, a waterwheel, steam engines, pumps and waterworks accessories.
Where does it take place?
Ryhope Engines Museum, Waterworks Road, Sunderland, SR2 0ND.
When is it on?
The museum is open from Saturday, August 24, to Monday August 26, between 11am and 4pm, with the military vehicles arriving from Sunday until Monday.
Those wanting to really get involved, can arrive just before 11am on each of the opening days and help the volunteers start up the engines for the day.
How much is it?
The event is free to attend.
Is there parking available?
There is improved access for visitors with mobility issues and there is limited free parking.
What do organisers say?
Keith Bell, chairman of Ryhope Engines Trust, said: "We are looking forward to seeing the various historic military vehicles, which has been organised through The North East Military Vehicle Club Ltd.
"Preserving this special site for generations to come and opening to the public would not be possible without the amazing support of the volunteers, Northumbrian Water and our local partners, so a big thank you to them."