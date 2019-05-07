Emerging music talent is the focus of new photography exhibition at Arts Centre Washington

Emerging local talent are the focus of a new exhibition opening at Arts Centre Washington.

Northern Invasion – A Photography Exhibition by Scott Read features up and coming bands Scott has captured over the past year.

As December Falls

He said: “​Throughout this artistic journey I have been privileged to have been able to work with some amazing bands and singers, whose dedication to their own creative pursuit and journey has been nothing short of inspiring. If it wasn’t for them allowing me to stick my camera in their faces as they do their thing, I would not have been able to embark on this quest to present a snapshot of a thriving local music scene. Furthermore, thanks has to go out to the music venues across the North East that have rapidly become a second home.”

•The exhibition opens with a launch event on Saturday, May 18 and will be running for a month. There are limited spaces left for the launch where you can get an advance preview of the work and enjoy an exclusive acoustic live set from local band Fires of Freya. Anyone interested in attending can email scottreadphotography@outlook.com

Kewen