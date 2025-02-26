Ella Henderson to headline Durham Cathedral this summer

Famed for her powerhouse vocals, Ella Henderson is set to raise the roof at Durham Cathedral this summer.

Ella Henderson is heading to the North East | Submitted

It’s been announced that the Crazy What Love Can Do singer will be the headline act at Live At The Cathedral taking place on Friday, July 25, 2025.

Ella rose to fame after appearing on The X Factor in 2012 with her debut album, Ghost, going on to hit the No 1 spot.

She’s gone on to become a multi-platinum selling, BRIT and Ivor Novello Award nominee, with over a billion streams to her name.

The singer / songwriter has collaborated with musical luminaries including Ryan Tedder and Babyface, as well as superstar DJs including Sigma and Kygo.

To date, she has achieved 10 UK Top 10s as a lead artist, the most recent including 0800 HEAVEN with Nathan Dawe and Joel Corry and Alibi with Rudimental.

*Ella Henderson is at Durham Cathedral from 7.30pm on Friday, July 25, 2025 on Friday, July 25, 2025. Tickets are priced from £75 and are available from 0844 888 9991 or https://liveatthecathedral.com/

