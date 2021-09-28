There are plenty of options in the city, but where is the best pub or bar to soak up the pre match atmposphere?
Streets across Wearside comes alive on a matchday, but here are some of the best places to prepare for a game at the Stadium of Light.
1. The Peacock
The Peacock has been a Sunderland fan favourite for years thanks to the pub's central location and walking distance to the Stadium of Light. SAFC fan podcast Wise Men Say sometimes record episodes in the pub before matches too, so you may catch a sight of a former player before heading over the river!
Photo: Stu Norton
2. The Wheatsheaf
Almost within eyesight of the stadium, The Wheatsheaf often hosts fan events before home fixtures and caters for both home and away supporters.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Chaplins
City centre pub Chaplins is in an ideal spot. Situated next to Park Lane interchange, the boozer has great bus and Metro links while still not being too much of a walk from the Stadium of Light. The pub also boasts a large indoor area as well as two external seating areas.
Photo: Google
4. Street Bar
Already in town but want to keep an eye on the early kick offs while you meet your mates? Look no further than Low Row's Streetbar. The beer options and big screens will keep you entertained until you make the popular walk up to Keel Square and over the bridge towards the stadium.
Photo: Stu Norton