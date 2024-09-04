Early bird tickets released for Hardwick Festival 2025

After a bumper 10th anniversary weekend this summer, which saw 30,000 people in attendance, Hardwick Festival has released early bird tickets for its 2025 outing.

Preparations are already in full swing for next year’s festival after the success of this year’s event at Hardwick Hall, in Sedgefield, which was headlined by Snow Patrol, Becky Hill, Richard Ashcroft, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

This year’s Hardwick Festival photographed by Sarah Caldecott. | Sarah Caldecott

Next year’s line-up hasn’t been announced yet, but Early Bird tickets will go on sale from today, September 4.

In response to demand, the County Durham festival has launched its Super Early Bird tickets, giving fans the chance to secure their place at next year's event at the lowest price.

For £159, music enthusiasts can purchase a Weekend Ticket.

Additionally, Camping Pitches are available at £60, and Motorhome Pitches at £70.

A Hardwick Festival spokesperson said: “The sun has set on a sun-soaked weekend of festival fun, and all that remains are the memories that we made together.

“We knew our 10th anniversary was going to be special, but it was you who brought the magic to our fields! We have ten thousand thank-yous for our musicians, comedians, DJs, children's performers, traders, staff, security, photographers, press, backstage crew, sound and light engineers – the list is endless, and we couldn’t do it without you and all those who play a vital role in our weekend of paradise.”

The spokesperson added: “We also want to give a huge shout-out to our first-ever WedFest Newly Weds! Three couples entrusted us with their big days, and we wish them all the very best as they start their married lives together.

“We can’t wait to see who Hardwick Festival 2025 brings to the fields… With that in mind, we are busy working on next year’s plans, and we are delighted to announce that our Super Early Bird Weekend tickets have been frozen at £159 and will be released at 10am on Wednesday 4 September.”

Tickets available at hardwickfestival.co.uk.