Durham Miners' Gala 2019: this is when Jeremy Corbyn will speak at The Big Meeting
The 135th edition of the Durham Miners' Gala will take place this Saturday (13 July), with Jeremy Corbyn set to deliver a speech at this year's event.
The Big Meeting, a vibrant celebration of community and working class culture, welcomes more than 20,000 people each year, giving a voice to the oppressed and showing the importance of trade unionism.
The Big Meeting
The leader of the Labour Party has attended and spoken at The Big Meeting several times over the past three decades, with 2019 marking his fourth consecutive attendance.
Speakers at this year's gala will take to the stage at Durham Racecourse from 1pm, once the bands have made their way past the County Hotel.
Jeremy Corbyn is set to take to the stage to speak at 2pm.
Alan Mardghum, Secretary of the Durham Miners' Association, said, “We are delighted and proud that Jeremy Corbyn is returning to Durham again to speak at this year’s Big Meeting.
“Jeremy is the 15th leader of the Labour Party to speak at the Durham Miners' Gala.
"He continues a tradition that dates back to the first Labour leader, Keir Hardie, who spoke at The Big Meeting in 1906.
“The Durham Miners' Association fully supports Jeremy’s leadership of the party and his ongoing and tireless efforts to secure a better future for our communities, and for working class people across our nation.”
Who else will be speaking?
The full list of speakers at this year's Big Meeting is as follows:
Jeremy Corbyn MP - Leader of the Labour Party Rebecca Long Bailey MP - Shadow Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Laura Pidcock MP - Shadow Minister for Labour Len McCluskey - General Secretary of Unite the union Shami Chakrabarti - Shadow Attorney General Dave Prentis - General Secretary of UNISON Dave Ward - General Secretary of the The Communications Union Kevin Courtney - Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union Doug Nicholls - General Secretary of the General Federation of Trade Unions
Filmmaker Ken Loach will be giving a bible reading at the gala cathedral service, addressing issues of social injustice.
For more information on the event visit friendsofdurhamminersgala.org