Durham Miners’ Gala 2019: These are the road closures, parking information and main timings for the event

Saturday (13 July) will see the 135th edition of the Durham Miners' Gala take place, in celebration of community spirit, trade union and working class culture

Each year, over 20,000 people take to the streets of Durham to enjoy the popular Gala.

Road closures on Saturday 13 July

Morrison Industrial Estate and Castle Court, Annfield Plain - Road closure: 7:30am - 8:00am on Saturday 13 July.

Merrington Road, Main Street, Market Street, Market Place and Ferryhill - Road closure: 7.00pm - 8.00pm.

Craghead - Traffic congestion at 7.30am - 8.00am and 3.30pm - 4.30pm.

South View, New South View, Durham Road, Eden Terrace and Chilton. Road closure: 8:15am - 9:45am.

Commercial Street, Chilton Lane, Ferryhill Station. Road closure: 8.00am - 9.00am.

Wylam Street, Steavenson Street (back), Bow Street South, Runcie Road, Monteigne Drive, Surtees Avenue, Edward Avenue, Prince Charles Avenue (west) and Bowburn. Road closure: 8:15am - 9:15am.

Dundas Street, North Street, Jackson Street, Dickens Street, Cheapside, High Street, Spennymoor. Road closure: 8:00am - 8:30am.

The following roads are closed between 6.00am and 8.00pm: Framwellgate Bridge / Silver Street / Market Place / Saddler Street / Owengate / North and South Bailey / Dun Cow Lane / Bow Lane / New Elvet Bridge / Elvet Bridge / Old Elvet / Territorial Lane / Elvet Waterside / New Elvet / Court Lane / Elvet Crescent / Church Street / Pelaw Leazes Lane / Hallgarth Street / Whinney Hill / Green Lane / Crossgate / Flass Street / Sutton Street / North Road (between Framwellgate Bridge and North Road roundabout) / North Road (between Back Western Hill and North Road roundabout) / Milburngate / Claypath, Durham City.

Parking

The centre of Durham is closed to traffic from 7.00am but access is possible, for those who arrive early, to the multi-storey car park close to the Market Square.

There are three large park-and-ride car parks. For a location map of the car parks, click here.

Those travelling by bus can get off on the main road, directly below the Market Square, and drivers will be directed by the police to a large coach park at The Sands on the riverside.

For further information, visit: durhamminers.org/gala

What are the main timings of the Gala?

The event kicks off in the city centre in the early morning and runs until mid-afternoon.

8.30am

Banner groups and bands gather in Durham City Centre Market Place. Other assembly points include Redhills: Durham Miners Hall and Whitechurch pub.

Banners celebrating Durham's working class history are carried through the streets of the city to the sound of brass band music.

From the initial assembly points, groups will then proceed towards the County Hotel at Old Elvet.

Here, labour movement leaders, guests and local dignitaries will greet the march from the hotel balcony and the bands will pause to play their ‘party piece’.

This part of the procession can take a few hours to pass the County Hotel, due to the huge numbers in attendance.

The procession then continues along Old Elvet to the Old Racecourse by the River Wear, where banners will be strapped around the perimeter fencing.

12pm

By the afternoon, thousands of people will have gathered to browse stalls, enjoy the fun fair and listen to the platform speeches.

1pm

The Chair will open The Big Meeting and guest speakers will address the crowd.

Once the speeches have concluded, brass bands will play and new banners are blessed at Durham Cathedral during the Miners' Festival Service.

2.30pm

The procession of bands and banners kicks will take place.

3pm