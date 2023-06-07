Durham Brass Festival takes place from Sunday, July 9 to Sunday, July 16, with the Durham County Council event promising a week of spectacular performances, new commissions, free concerts, community activities, and lively street bands.

Highlights will include Streets of Brass, which will entertain visitors across the city centre on Saturday, July 15 and Sunday, July 16 and closes the fun-filled festival week with a celebration of brass from across the world.

It will showcase some old favourites and welcome new faces to the streets of Durham and on Saturday, July 15 there will be a free party bringing the bands together in Wharton Park from 5.30pm.

Girlesque

Most Popular

Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “Streets of Brass is a highlight of Durham Brass Festival where the city will be filled with the lively energy of bands from across the world.

"Being able to host events where we can celebrate the international styles of music is part of our ambition to make County Durham the culture county.

“Durham Brass Festival is famed for bringing its high-energy party atmosphere to the county and, with just over a month to go, we hope people are as excited as we are for the return of this fantastic festival.”

Helping to bring the dynamic atmosphere are favourites from Spain, Artistas del Gremio, offering their own mix of music and style with popular and traditional songs. Durham Brass favourites Back Chat Brass are also set to bring an explosive beat to the streets with their

Heavy Beat Brass

signature take on go-to hits that are rooted in pop, funk and hip hop.

The event will also transport festival-goers to the streets of New Orleans, with Heavy Beat Brass Band bringing the city’s authentic party atmosphere alongside The Original Pinettes, the world’s only all-female New Orleans brass band.

Carrying on the Louisiana flavour is the New York Brass Band, a New Orleans inspired eight-piece brass band from North Yorkshire, and Mr Wilson’s Second Liners, which takes its inspiration from the second line of a traditional funeral procession, where people follow the band to dance and enjoy the music.

Streets of Brass will also welcome the first and only all-female Italian street band, Girlesque, who perform with a nod to burlesque and a combination of sound, movement and fun.

Back Chat Brass

Bringing a new sound to the festival will be Badcore Horns, a futuristic trio who have created their own ‘Drum & Brass’ sound through ‘cyber’ saxophones and ‘techno’ trumpets.

They will be joined by London-based DAT Bass whose sound combines bass energy, turntables, and a detailed horn section.

Finally, continuing the brass bonanza is Loud Noises, a high-energy band from Leeds whose music combines contemporary brass with dance, and FAT Brass, a brass tour de force which splices tunes together from Disclosure to ABBA.

Coinciding with this year’s BRASS is the ever-popular Durham City Run, on Friday 14 and Saturday 15 July. The festival will see hundreds of competitors race through the city centre, accompanied by live music from the Streets of Brass bands.