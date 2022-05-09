Drivers told to expect road closures as cycling Tour Series returns to Sunderland for second year running

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Britain's leading men's and women's teams will battle it out for glory around the roads of Mowbray Park tomorrow afternoon (Tuesday, May 10) as part of the UK's most prestigious televised domestic cycling series.

Last year's race attracted a crowd of 5,000 people and saw the eventual women's series champions CAMS - Basso and men's runners-up Canyon dhb SunGod take the victories in the unique team-based format, with the event generated over £70,000 for the local economy.

Tour Series 2021

Visitors can enjoy the build up in the city centre's Mowbray Park from 3pm, where there will be a range of free fun outdoor games and activities with Active Sunderland, live music, bicycle stunt displays from 3SIXTY and much more.

Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: "We're delighted to be welcoming the Tour Series back to Sunderland for a second year running. It was such a fantastic sight to see some of the country’s top cyclists racing through the streets around the city centre last summer and I know lots of people will be delighted to see its return.

"It also promises to be a brilliant afternoon out for families with something for everyone. From battling it out with friends and family in our static cycling challenge, to incredible bicycle stunt displays and fun outdoor games, there's lots free activity for the whole family.

“This is one of a number of major sporting events to look forward to in our city this year. We’ve also got the Super Series Grand Final Triathlon coming to Sunderland for the first time in August and the Tour of Britain in September.”

A selection of food and drink will also be available to enjoy before the main event begins at 5.30pm with the women’s race, followed by the men’s race at 7.30pm on the race circuit around the perimeter of Mowbray Park.

During the event, a number of road closures will be in place. These include:

Burdon Road – 7am to 10:30pm

Park Road and Toward Road – 2pm to 10:30pm

