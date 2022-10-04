Amateur and professional stargazers alike across the UK are looking forward to trying to get a good view of the Draconid meteor shower, which is expected to be visible over the UK in October, but what is the shower and what are the best conditions to see it?

What is the Draconid meteor Shower?

The meteor shower is well known among the stargazing community to be one of the key events across October. The event is made up of debris and dust from the comet 21P/Giacobini-Zinner as it orbits the sun.

Draconid meteor showers 2022: When are they most visible and where to see them in and around Sunderland? (Photo by YE AUNG THU/AFP via Getty Images)

The draconids is known as a minor meteor shower due to it only offering a dozen or so meteors every hour.

When will the Draconid meteor shower be at its peak?

The phenomenon is expected to run between Thursday, October 6 and Monday, October 10 with experts predicting the peak visibility and viewing to come on the night of Saturday, October 8.

While most showers throughout the year are best seen in the early hours of the morning, the Draconid is more accessible thanks to it being most visible in the evenings.

The UK Meteor Network says you don’t need any special equipment but a bit of preparation for finding a good spot is a good idea.

Where are the best spots in Sunderland to see the meteor shower?

Experts believe the best way to see the showern in with a perfect horizon, so very flat landscapes such as Roker’s coastline offer optimal viewing while those on the other side of the city may head to Hastings Hill or Penshaw Monument to get views across the sky and over surrounding fields.

Light pollution is another issue to contend with, so the best chances to get a clear view of the moon will be away from the city centre where any artificial light will impact the quality of the view, as will the high rise flats dotted around the city. Those looking for a different coastal option could head north towards Souter Lighthouse or south towards Ryhope’s cliffs and beach.

Tunstall Hills may also be an option, but nearby houses and estates may result in reduced optics for those wanting an in-depth look at the event, as may the full moon which is expected on Saturday, October 8.

What will the weather be in Sunderland for the meteor shower?

The Met Office may not be predicting optimal conditions for those wanting to see a meteor, although it may still be possible between clouds on evenings towards the end of the week.

On the night of the peak chance of seeing the shower, the weather service is expecting clear skies from sunset throughout the night, although this may be set to change in the coming days. Thursday and Friday evenings are expected to remain cloudy while clouds may obscure views on Sunday evening.

