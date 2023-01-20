Dog beach bans: The Sunderland beaches where dogs cannot be walked over the summer and the dates of the restrictions
Dogs are banned from Sunderland beaches each summer, but there’s still plenty of time to head out with pets before the deadline.
As the warm weather approaches, the thoughts of dog owners move to where they can walk their four-legged friends.
Restrictions on when dogs can be on beaches mean any coastline walks will need to happen before the Dog Exclusion Order comes into force.
When are dogs banned from being on beaches in Sunderland?
From Monday, May 1, no dogs will be permitted on some stretches of beach across Sunderland. This includes both Roker and Seaburn beaches.
The order comes to an end on Saturday, September 30, when dogs can return to beaches across the region. These dates remain the same every year.
Why are dogs banned from beaches?
The ruling is due to the Dog Exclusion Order 2009 which applies to beaches and children's play areas throughout the summer months.
Under the rules, those who go in these areas with their dogs can be fined £75 if they violate the law. Some smaller bays and beaches have fewer restrictions, although dogs are forbidden from going on large beaches which attract big crowds. These restrictions are usually put in place by local councils.
Which Sunderland beaches will be affected under the rules?
Two Sunderland beaches will be impacted by the rules with dogs not being allowed on parts of Roker and Seaburn beaches throughout the summer period.The restrictions at Roker Beach are in place between the stretch of beach between Roker Pier and the ramp where those in Roker Park can reach the beach.
Dogs will be unable to access the stretch of Seaburn Beach between the sea wall to the south end of the beach and the Lowery Round roundabout where the seafront Morrisons is situated.
Where else in the North East are dogs banned from beaches over the summer?
Although dogs are allowed on Littlehaven beach and Marsden beaches in South Tyneside throughout the year, dogs cannot be on Sandhaven Beach from Monday, May 1, until Saturday, September 30. This is the large beach from South Shields pier to Trow Point, while Littlehaven beach is the smaller beach between the pier and South Shields Lighthouse.