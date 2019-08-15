Centre Stage Theatre Company’s animal pals visit Barnes Park and make new friends: Holly (8), Poppy (4) and Jenson Wilson (4).

Sunderland-based Centre Stage Theatre Company will be hosting a full day of activities and fun inspired by the hit movie The Lion King at Sunderland International Bangladesh Community Centre, Hendon, on Monday August 19, from 10am to 3pm.

“We are really excited to be doing something different from our last few events” says Centre Stage director Fiona Clegg. “Earlier this year we did both a ‘60s tribute show and a musical theatre afternoon tea, but we wanted to do something more family friendly during the summer holidays. The Lion King is more popular than ever and so we took that as a starting point for a jungle safari themed fun day.”

The event will include workshops in singing, dancing and acting as well as crafts and activities like animal mask making and a lesson from a cartoonist in drawing a favourite character.

“We staged our Jersey Boys tribute show at the Bangladesh Centre in April and the venue proved very popular with everyone who attended.” says Fiona. “It’s a lovely building and everyone there has been so friendly and welcoming. When talking to people in the area about this new event we have been amazed by how many say that they have never been inside this building, even though it’s been a part of the area for nearly twenty years.

“We think that this is a great opportunity for the locals to not only see what the place has to offer, but also to have a fun family day.”

The event is open to children aged four and over and parents are welcome to stay if they wish. The day will end with a showcase that the parents are be invited to attend.

*Centre Stage’s Lion King Themed Activity Day is on Monday, August 19 at Sunderland International Bangladesh Community Centre, Tatham Street. The event runs from

10am to 3pm. Advance tickets are £4 and are available from 07931108826 or www.ticketsource.co.uk/csne. Tickets will also be available on the door on the day priced at