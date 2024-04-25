Digital Kylie Minogue in I Should Be So Lucky at Sunderland Empire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans of Kylie Minogue are in luck as the star makes a digital appearance in a new musical.

The cast of I Should be so Lucky on the Empire stage

I Should Be So Lucky is running all this week at Sunderland Empire featuring the classic music of Stock, Aitken and Waterman including, of course, the titular Kylie classic.

Other tracks include Rick Astley’s Never Gonna Give You Up, Jason Donovan’s Too Many Broken Hearts and Bananarama’s Love In The First Degree as well as many other tracks from the Hit Factory whose music defined an era.

Kylie appears as a specially created character unique to the musical.

The star said: “I’m thrilled to announce that I will be joining Stock Aitken Waterman in presenting the new musical, I Should Be So Lucky. It is the music that inspired a generation (plus my first five albums!) so to have all the SAW hits in this original story will make for a compelling, funny and heartfelt show. Let’s enjoy the magic all over again!”

The musical tells the story of Ella and Nathan, a young couple, hopelessly in love about to get married, but it doesn’t all go to plan.