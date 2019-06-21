Day of free 'green' family fun in this Sunderland Park is coming right up....

Councillor Peter Gibson with Richard Avenue School Year 4 pupils l-r Malia Bruce, Maria Begum, Miguel Clemente and Aaron Mackie, all aged 9.

Barnes Park will be jam-packed with things for children and families to do and see on June 29 – and it costs nothing.The annual West Area community event will showcase local talent, with schools involved in ‘clean and green’ activities in the park on June 27 and 28, prior to the open fun day.

Marquees, stalls and activities will involve youngsters in everything from science and engineering design to learning about the importance of recycling, protecting the environment and saving energy.Four characters will be at the centre of it all, designed by local artist and illustrator Liz Million to represent Generate, Reuse, Reduce and Recycle. There will be a chance to name each character, with winners announced after the event.

A full programme of sports and games will include an obstacle course, football cages, a climbing wall and archery. On Saturday, there will be music in the Bandstand with refreshments and an on-site fairground, to run on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from 4-7pm.

Chair of the West Area Committee, Coun Peter Gibson, will welcome children to the first two days before the free family day on Saturday which opens at 10am.Councillor Gibson said: "We want the event to encourage children to learn more about matters which concern us all, and inspire them as the future generation to help us create a 'cleaner, greener' city and community."

He added: "There is so much for them to try. Everything from scientific experiments and story-telling to book illustration, meccano sculptures and a climbing wall."On Saturday we open the gates to all the family, with a full programme of sports, recreation and leisure activities, live music, food stalls and much, much more."

Headteacher at Richard Avenue Primary, Karen Todd, said: “We are already studying the environment in class, so the activities will help our pupils with their studies and give them new ways of looking at things.