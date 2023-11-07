Dave Stewart in rehearsals ahead of Eurythmics Songbook tour at Sunderland Empire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dave and Kaya Stewart

Dave Stewart says he's looking forward to playing his home city stage as his Eurythmics Songbook: Sweet Dreams 40th Anniversary European Tour kicks off in style.

The Barnes-born singer, songwriter, musician and producer opens the tour in Basel, Switzerland on November 7, before heading home to raise the roof at Sunderland Empire on Friday, November 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Popular

The only other UK date will be at the London Palladium on November 17, with other dates around Europe in Paris, Brussels, Germany, Vienna and The Netherlands.

Celebrating 40 years since the release of the timeless Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This), the tour will take fans through the Eurythmics’ unique blend of synth-pop, new wave, soul and rock including Sweet Dreams, Who’s That Girl, Here Comes The Rain Again, Thorn In My Side, Missionary Man, There Must Be An Angel and many more.

Left to right: Dave Stewart, Iris Gold, Kaya Stewart, Vanessa Amorosi & RAHH. Photo by Dave Hogan/Shutterstock

The Eurythmics Songbook: Sweet Dreams 40th Anniversary Tour marks the first time in more than 20 years that fans can see a full length show of Eurythmics classics performed on tour by Dave and a full live band.

Dave is pictured here rehearsing with the band, which consists of Vanessa Amorosi - vocals, RAHH - vocals, Dave’s daughter Kaya Stewart - vocals, Hannah Koppenburg - keyboards, Indiara Sfair - harmonica & backing vocals, Julia Lamb - bass guitars & backing vocals and Ellie East - drums.

Dave with full band: Jasmine Ogilvie, Hannah Koppenberg, Ellie East, Julia Lamb, Kaya Stewart, Dave Stewart, Vanessa Amorosi, RAHH, Iris Gold, Indiara Sfair. Photo: Dave Hogan/Shutterstock

Dave says Sunderland can look forward to an 'epic' show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the tour won't feature Annie Lennox, who no longer tours, it's a rare chance to enjoy the Eurythmics back catalogue live.

Dave said: “I love playing live and I miss playing live and I love these songs we wrote together. I was being bombarded about when I’d play places like Berlin and Zurich, so I decided this was the time to put together a show and get together some great players who are all amazing.

“It’s like a gang that gets on really well and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Tickets

There's some tickets still remaining for Eurythmics Songbook tour at Sunderland Empire on Friday, November 10, priced from £46 - £140.