Dates announced for Durham Lumiere 2025

It’s one of the region’s most-popular cultural events - and Lumiere will light up the night skies once more in 2025.

Lumiere in 2023 | Sunderland Echo

The spectacle takes place in Durham every two years and will this year take place over three evenings, from Thursday 13 to Saturday 15 November 2025.

Produced and curated by Artichoke and commissioned by Durham County Council, Lumiere has attracted over 1.3 million visitors and boosted the local economy by more than £43 million since it began in 2009.

This year’s 9th edition will feature a brand new programme and the event will once again be working with the local community through its established Learning & Participation programme.

It's a highlight of the cultural calendar | Sunderland Echo

Artistic Director of Artichoke, Helen Marriage said: “We’re so excited to be returning to Durham to programme the next edition of Lumiere, the landmark cultural event in the North East.

“As well as providing a unique platform for some of the world’s greatest artists, and giving everyone the chance to see great art, Lumiere has been consistent over the years in bringing tangible benefits to the local community, building the local economy and training local kids.

“It is made is possible only because of the amazing partnerships forged over the years with Durham County Council, Arts Council England and Durham’s local institutions and businesses who all invest in the event to bring wider benefits to the community.”

Cllr Amanda Hopgood, Leader of Durham County Council and portfolio holder for Culture, Creative, Tourism and Sport at the North East Combined Authority said: “Lumiere is a shining example of the transformative power of culture on our communities, our businesses and our wider economy.

Organisers are inviting sponsors to get in touch | Sunderland Echo

“It has played a crucial role in establishing Durham as the Culture County, inspiring similar events across the world and continuing our long-standing tradition of innovation and investment in the arts. From the thousands of residents who have taken part in outreach activities, to the businesses that have benefited from the increased footfall, to the 1.3 million people who have been blown away by the spectacular light installations – the positive impact of Lumiere cannot be overstated.

“We're delighted to commission Artichoke and to work with partners including Arts Council England and generous sponsors to bring Lumiere to County Durham once again in 2025."

With arts funding under pressure, Lumiere is inviting potential sponsors for the event to get in contact.

New major partners include Prima Cheese and Northern Powergrid, alongside longstanding supporters such as Durham University, EMG Solicitors, MGL Construction, Radisson Blu Durham, New College Durham, and Ramside Hall Hotel and Spa to help bring this landmark event to life in 2025.

For the third consecutive year, Point North (formerly County Durham Community Foundation), will amplify Lumiere’s impact through Northern Lights, their match fund, increasing selected sponsorships and contributions by up to 50%.

Businesses interested in sponsoring the event can contact Artichoke’s Development Director, Ma’ayan Plane (Ma'[email protected]).