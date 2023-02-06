Details of the Active Sunderland Events programme 2023 have been released, with information of the city’s wider events programme due to be unveiled in the next few weeks.Family favourites back by popular demand this year include the Penshaw Bowl, free Active Sunderland Family Fun sessions during the half term and summer school holidays and the Active Sunderland BIG 3K Run, BIG Bike Ride and BIG Walk.

Sunderland's programme of Active Events is below:Friday, February 24 - Active Sunderland Feb half-term Family Fun, Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre - free.Thursday, April 6 - Active Sunderland Easter family fun including Penshaw Bowl, Herrington Country Park – visitors need to register for the egg bowl element, but everything is free.May 31 - Half-term Family Fun – Ford Football Hub – lots of outdoor activities and games for all of the family - free.Sunday, May 7 - BIG 3K Run, city centre - Well-established event suitable for families, beginner runners, junior club runners, and anyone wanting to give running 3k on closed roads through the city centre a go.

The same day as the Sunderland 10K and Half Marathon, the short course and amazing atmosphere will ensure fun for runners of all abilities. Entry £10 per adult and £5 per child (under 18) which includes a t-shirt, finisher medal and chip timing. A group ticket is also available - £20 for 4 people (a maximum of 2 adults).

The annual Penshaw Bowl at Herrington Country Park in a previous year.

Sunday, June 25 - BIG Bike Ride – St Peter's (University of Sunderland Campus) - A staple of the city's cycling calendar, now in its 12th year.

Choose from a 14-mile adventure, 22-miler or 40-mile route.

Takes in a mixture of woodland, urban and rural terrain after setting of from St Peter's Riverside. Rides are fully supported with clearly signed routes, marshals, first-aid cover, bike-mechanics and pick-up vehicles. Entry - £20 for 4 people (max 2 adults), £10 per adult and £5 per child (under 18). All entries will receive an event t-shirt and finisher medal.Saturday, July 29 - Wednesday 23 August - Summer Family Fun – various locations across the city – free to visit activity sessions held in parks across the city during the summer.Saturday, July, 29-30 - World Triathlon Championship Series - Seafront - Roker Beach will welcome the best triathletes from around the world as Sunderland hosts the British leg of the World Triathlon Championship Series.

The event takes place within the qualification window for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and will provide a home race for elite British triathletes as they seek to qualify for the Games.

The weekend promises a festival of swim, bike, run with plenty of free, fun family activities to get involved in.

Sunday, September 17 - BIG Walk - Herrington Country Park - Whether you're taking your first steps to moving more, or looking to step up to a personal challenge, there's a route that's right for you.

Choose from 3, 8 or 12 mile trails and enjoy the sights of beautiful Herrington Country Park and Penshaw Monument whilst spotting wildlife and sculptures along the way.

You could even think about walking to raise money for your favourite cause. All entries will receive an event t-shirt and finisher medal.

Friday, October 27 - Half-term Family Fun - Active Sunderland Festival held in Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre – free.

As the city gears up to host the World Triathlon Championship Series for the first time this July, there's the chance for anyone who wants to get involved in the exciting event, to sign up to take part in the BIG Swim Bike Run or the Swim Bike Run Mini.The BIG Swim Bike Run consists of a 200m swim, a 10km bike ride and a 2.5km run and is aimed at individuals looking for a personal challenge, who want to take part either on their own or alongside family and friends. The Swim Bike Run Mini which families can take part in together involves a 50m swim and a 1km run.The 2022 BIG Swim Bike Run and BIG Family Swim Bike Run held as part of the British Triathlon Super Series Grand Final, attracted many people who had never taken part in a triathlon before.Councillor Linda Williams, Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, said: "As a vibrant city which offers something for everyone, all year round, we've got a really exciting year of events coming up."We're currently finalising the details of our full improved events programme, which will have a mix of smaller community and big city wide events to provide an more varied and regular year round programme.

"And we're looking forward to announcing details of this in the next few weeks.But ahead of that we wanted to let people know about our Active Sunderland Events programme as we know that lots of people will be looking forward to getting out and about and enjoying some much needed exercise and sunshine as the nights start to get lighter.

"This year’s Active Sunderland Events programme has something for everyone, whether that's helping the kids to let off steam during the holidays, taking part in one of our BIG events or signing up to be involved in one of the Swim Bike Run events around the World Triathlon Championship Series.

"Being active has all sorts of mental and physical health benefits, and our active events programme is all about making it as easy as possible to get active and stay active. It's also a brilliant way of meeting new people and joining in activities with others, no matter what your level of fitness is.