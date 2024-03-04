Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Some of the region's brightest emerging dance talent will perform new pieces at Sunderland College this month.

Dancers Hayley Walker and Alex Thirkle in rehearsals for Play, Pause, Repeat

Fertile Ground presents Play, Pause, Repeat at Sunderland College Theatre Eighteen on Tuesday, March 19 at 7pm as part of a North East tour.

Showcasing some of the best-emerging dancers from the North East, this Dance City and Gillian Dickinson Trust commission features two new pieces by former Rambert artist Patricia Okenwa and award-winning choreographer Jamaal Burkmar.

The works explore the complex and often contradictory nature of human connection and what makes us want to play, explore, learn and share again and again and again.

Every year, Fertile Ground recruits a new company of dancers to present specially created work by some of the country's leading choreographers.

Bringing Play, Pause, Repeat to life on stage will be Alex Thirkle, from Sunderland, who trained at the Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance.

Renaud Wiser, Artistic Director at Fertile Ground, said: “We are thrilled to be returning to Sunderland College with our new performance, Play, Pause, Repeat.

"This tour will be the first chance for audiences in the North East of England to see work by choreographer Patricia Okenwa, who has collaborated with London-based multi-instrumentalist and composer Quinta to create a new work exploring how we start again and again.

"Alongside Patricia, we're proud to be working with Jamaal Burkmar, winner of the New Adventure Choreographer Award 2016. Jamaal's work, which has music and improvisation at its heart, explores love, relationships and the angst and discomfort involved in the not knowing."

Play Pause, Repeat is at Sunderland College Theatre Eighteen on Tuesday 19 March at 7pm.