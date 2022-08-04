Dalton Park to host it's own BeachFest event this month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by the Heritage Coast, BeachFest will mimic the reality of a visit to the beach with everything visitors need for a summer’s day out.

The festival will feature a sandy beach and play area, live music, fairground rides, hotdogs, churros and much more.

Beach Huts will be dotted along the mall with retailers such as The Fragrance Shop, Fat Face, Bedeck, Trespass, Crew Clothing and Cadbury taking up temporary residence with special offers and activities.

Dalton Park Centre Manager, Richard Kaye and Security Officer, Connor Turnbull, are ready for BeachFest.

Those wanting to round off the day in true seaside style can visit Codrophenia located in the shopping outlet for some freshly made fish and chips.

Richard Kaye, Centre Manager at Dalton Park, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be bringing BeachFest to Dalton Park this summer.

“We are fortunate to be so close to the breath-taking scenery on our Heritage Coast and we wanted to bring the beach vibes inland for everyone to enjoy.

“We’ve gone all out to create an interactive and fun experience that showcases everything we love about the great British seaside.

“With the six-week summer holidays upon us parents will be looking for free activities to keep the kids entertained, so we hope BeachFest is on the to-do list!”

BeachFest opens on Monday, 15 August and runs through to Monday, 29 August. Entry to the beach and play area is free with a range of snacks on offer to buy.

Live music will take place each weekend and will include acts such as a saxophonist, bongo drums and Caribbean steel drums.