Dalton Park gearing up for Jubilee events - this is what's in store

The shopping outlet is set to host a range of activities and events each day from Monday, May, 30 May until Sunday, 5 June.

‘Platinum in the Park’ will have something for everyone, with a grand throne room for guests to take commemorative selfies, in addition to crown crafting and bunting designing every day for families.

On Friday, 3 June visitors will be entertained by stilt walkers with a few surprises thrown in the mix and Saturday, 4 June there will be live music across the park from 11.30am by band Back Chat Brass.There will be a regal purple wildflower planting pledge in partnership with Climate Action North, which will bloom across the parkland each year as a legacy to the jubilee and provide a new experience for guests taking a stroll around the area.

Guests will also be able to visit the new commemorative ‘purple patches’ floral display which will be incorporated into the outlet shopping destination’s existing Pollinator Parks Garden. Dalton Park is the first retail park in the North to have introduced a wildflower meadow through the Pollinator Parks® scheme.Families can take advantage of the 55 acres of landscaped parkland to bring their own picnics and soak up the celebratory atmosphere before taking a stroll to take in the fresh air and views of the North Sea from the Sky Gate vantage point. Shoppers can also save money with 65 stores offering up to 60% off the RRP.