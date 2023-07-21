Cumbria Vegan Fair returns for 2023, thanks to team behind North East Vegan Festival

Vegan hotdogs will be among the treats on sale. Picture c/o Farplace.

Hundreds of vegans, vegetarians and those curious to try something new will be descending on Penrith tomorrow for the annual Cumbria Vegan Fair.

The event, taking place at Penrith Rugby Club on Saturday, July 22, between 10am and 4pm, will feature a variety of stalls selling all manner of vegan treats, including hot and cold food, drinks, cakes, as well as clothing, badges, magnets and all manner of other ethical products.

The event is organised by Farplace Animal Rescue - which also runs the North East Vegan Festival at the Stadium of Light each year - to both raise funds for the charity, and introduce people to a lifestyle free from animal products.

Organiser Kerri Turner said: “It’s always a great event and everyone is welcome, including people who eat meat and just fancy coming along for something different.

“It’s a great chance for vegans to try new products, stock up on goodies, and meet other like-minded people, but equally it’s a great chance for non-vegans to get a taste of a plant-based lifestyle, whether they are considering going vegan or not.

“As usual, we’ve got a great range of stalls selling some amazing food and merchandise, so please come along, have a great time, and help Farplace continue its animal rescue work.”

