Crowds flock to annual Seaham Carnival
Crowds flocked to an annual carnival which brings the community together.
The mixed weather did not dampen any spirits on Saturday July 20, down at Terrace Green, in Seaham, for the annual Seaham Carnival.
The dark clouds came across at lunch-time and some showers sent people running for cover.
But it did not last long and soon enough people were out enjoying themselves once again.
Deputy town clerk Paul Fletcher helped organise the event and said: “The Seaham Carnival has been going for around 20 years now, it is always a success. Bringing local businesses and events to the community.
“It is fantastic to see the community getting together and hopefully introducing new tourists to Seaham. It should keep them coming back each year.”
Miss Emma from the Rhythm School of Acrobatics performed on the main stage with 18 pupils.
The display team had rehearsed for around 3 months and the children aged from 4-14.
The children performed a set of acrobatic stunts that would not be out of place on Britain’s Got Talent.
Seaham resident Deborah Bankhurst was with her son and enjoying the free screening of the Christopher Robin film. She said: “We love it. It gets the community together and it’s fun for all the family.”
Caroline Ryan, 30, from South Hetton, was with her son.
She said: “Everybody comes down for it. We make plans to come down for it and will be out all day. It doesn’t matter if it rains.”
David Worthington, who was there with son, Flynn, six, said: “It’s great for the bairns. A little bit of rain will not stop us, as long as we enjoy ourselves.”
The carnival used to be at Wembley playing fields but moved to Terrace Green when it became more popular.
In 2012, the organisers placed a giant television on the site to screen the Olympics and it has been back every year since, along with some other improvements.
The carnival continues on Sunday when the Echo will publish more pictures on our website.