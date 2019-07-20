The rain came during the Saturday afternoon, but it did not dampen any spirits

The mixed weather did not dampen any spirits on Saturday July 20, down at Terrace Green, in Seaham, for the annual Seaham Carnival.

The dark clouds came across at lunch-time and some showers sent people running for cover.

The Rhythm School of Acrobatics performed at Seaham Carnival

But it did not last long and soon enough people were out enjoying themselves once again.

Deputy town clerk Paul Fletcher helped organise the event and said: “The Seaham Carnival has been going for around 20 years now, it is always a success. Bringing local businesses and events to the community.

“It is fantastic to see the community getting together and hopefully introducing new tourists to Seaham. It should keep them coming back each year.”

Miss Emma from the Rhythm School of Acrobatics performed on the main stage with 18 pupils.

Nanny G, aka Gay Turner-Ray, makes fresh cakes in one of the many food stalls

The display team had rehearsed for around 3 months and the children aged from 4-14.

The children performed a set of acrobatic stunts that would not be out of place on Britain’s Got Talent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Sunderland Echo, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seaham resident Deborah Bankhurst was with her son and enjoying the free screening of the Christopher Robin film. She said: “We love it. It gets the community together and it’s fun for all the family.”

Caroline Ryan, 30, from South Hetton, was with her son.

Deborah Bankhurst, with her son, enjoying the free screening of the Christopher Robin film

She said: “Everybody comes down for it. We make plans to come down for it and will be out all day. It doesn’t matter if it rains.”

David Worthington, who was there with son, Flynn, six, said: “It’s great for the bairns. A little bit of rain will not stop us, as long as we enjoy ourselves.”

The carnival used to be at Wembley playing fields but moved to Terrace Green when it became more popular.

In 2012, the organisers placed a giant television on the site to screen the Olympics and it has been back every year since, along with some other improvements.

Caroline Ryan, and her son, at Seaham Carnival

The carnival continues on Sunday when the Echo will publish more pictures on our website.