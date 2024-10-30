The infamous Peaky Blinders are threatening Sunderland audiences with a good time in a spectacular reimagining of the iconic BBC series.

The dance show brings the hit BBC series to the stage | Johan Persson

The talented troupe from Rambert Dance transport you to the clanking fug of Birmingham in the 1920s in this dance production written by Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight, with choreography and direction by Rambert’s artistic director Benoit Swan Pouffer.

Ostensibly, it’s not an obvious crossover - but the pairing ends up playing a blinder.

Dance is a form of storytelling that, in practice, fits well with the passion and pathos of Thomas Shelby as he battles to find his soul lost in the murky trenches of WW1, the stacatto movements of the opening scene echoing his inner torture.

And it’s on the blood-soaked battlefields of The Great War where we meet the protagonist, played with commanding presence by Conor Kerrigan.

The decadent night club scene | Johan Persson.

Teetering on the brink of death in the trenches, it’s a dark shadow of mortality he brings back to Birmingham’s crime-ridden, fume filled, chain-smoking streets where you’re only ever a razor blade’s width away from death.

Group scenes with the dangerous, yet intoxicating, Shelbys, including Arthur (Dylan Tedaldi) and Polly (Simone Damberg Würtz, are a visual feast, as they stomp through the factories, gamble on carousel horses, their razorblade peaks glinting in the spotlight, and slink their way through the deliciously decadent nightclub.

Polly, like the character in the series, is a formidable presence - and it would be great to see more of the masterful matriarch in this piece.

The other great woman in Tommy’s life, Grace, is played with poetic fluidity by Naya Lovell and their scenes together are achingly beautiful, their bodies moving as one as they paint a vivid picture of passion and love through movement alone.

Grace and Tommy's love story is told through dance | Johan Persson

Act II moves the story on to the psychosis of drugs as Tommy tussles with the grief of losing Grace as he falls deeper into darkness.

As the title of the show would suggest, he emerges from the depths to find redemption and the final scene to the tune of the distinctive creeping tones of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds’ Red Right Hand is powerfully done.

It’s a haunting homage to the original series, however, those who aren’t familiar with Thomas Shelby and his famous tweed cap may struggle to follow the storyline.

The Shelbys on stage | Johan Persson

There is some narration though, in the distinctive Brum lilt of writer and dub poet Benjamin Zephaniah - who also played Jeremiah Jesus in Peaky Blinders,

And for those who would usually choose binge-watching Peaky Blinders over a night at the ballet, it does help to bring dance to a wider audience.

That accessibility is also thanks, in part, to the sublime soundtrack and band - made up of Yarron Engler, Joe Downard and Mitchel Emms.

The soundtrack is pitch perfect for the Peaky Blinders - with tracks by the likes of Radiohead, Anna Calvi, The Last Shadow Puppets, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.

It’s a gritty, down-to-earth score and it’s performed brilliantly by the trio who fill the Empire with rich sound- get them a tour of their own.

If you’re heading along this week, as the signs remind you, “No phones, no photos and no fighting. By order of the f*cking Peaky Blinders.”

*Rambert’s Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is at Sunderland Empire until Saturday, November 2, 2024. Tickets from https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/peaky-blinders-the-redemption-of-thomas-shelby/sunderland-empire/