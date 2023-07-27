Submitted picture: Members of The Houghton Feast Trust and StaffPower Group at the Old Rectory, Houghton-le-Spring, July 2023. Pictured, from left, are:Joan Nicholas, volunteer;Jade Turnbull-Mason, SPACE4 Food Bank;Paul Lanagan, Ox Roast Co-ordinator;Alastair Bradley, Trustee;Anthony Hudson, Managing Director of StaffPower Group;Kristie Lanagan, Ox Roast Manager;Kevin Reilly, Chairman of The Houghton Feast Trust;Wendy Smith, volunteer.

This year's traditional ox roast at the Houghton Feast will be fit for a king, thanks to a donation by a firm operating in Wearside.

The countdown to the annual festivities, which take place each October, is already well under way.

This year, to celebrate the reign of King Charles III, the festival will be a Coronation special Houghton Feast.

And to help mark the occasion, training and recruitment firm StaffPower Group has made a £2,000 donation to The Houghton Feast Trust, enabling more hot beef sandwiches from the ox roasting to be donated to local food banks than ever before.

North News picture of then-major Harry Trueman at the Ox Roast in 2021.

Anthony Hudson, managing director of StaffPower Group, said: “We are proud to support The Houghton Feast Trust, not only in their efforts to keep this ancient tradition going, but also their aims to return the Houghton Feast ox roasting to its charitable origins.”

The whole ox will be cooked overnight at the Houghton ‘Coronation’ Feast in October 2023. The first ceremonial slice of beef will be carved by the Mayor of Sunderland and sandwiches will go on sale to the public from 1pm on Saturday, October 7.

Sandwiches can be purchased using cash or card on the day, but can now be pre-ordered online from www.oxsarnies.com

About Houghton Feast

The festival of Houghton Feast is over 800 years old and is held every October in Houghton-le-Spring, Sunderland.

The ten-day event consists of a fairground, fireworks, community events, dance, music, whole ox roasting, carnival parade, church services and heritage displays.

Thousands of visitors from across the north-east attend every year.

About the Houghton Feast Trust

The Houghton Feast Trust was established in 2017 by several members of the Houghton community.

All stalwarts from Houghton Feast and having given decades of community service to the festival, the Trustees came together to help ensure the ancient Houghton Feast continues for generations to come.

The Trust has enhanced the event offer with comic book conventions, exhibitions and a singing contest for young people. The Trust is now responsible for the Houghton Feast whole ox roasting.

A 'beef history' of the ox roast

The ox roasting at Houghton Feast has its origins with Rev’d Bernard Gilpin, known as the ‘Father of the Poor’ and the ‘Apostle of the North’.

Gilpin would roast an ox every weekend from Houghton Feast until Easter, to ensure the poor of the parish were fed.

The Rotary Club revived the ox roasting tradition at Houghton Feast in 1967 and continued the practice every year until they retired in 2019 after many years of service.

The Houghton Feast Trust agreed to continue the practice of roasting an ox, as Houghton Feast would not be the same without the traditional hot beef sandwich.

StaffPower Group

StaffPower Group is a recruitment and training organisation with offices in the North East, including Sunderland and Newcastle.

