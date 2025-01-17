Comedy night to be held at Sunderland's Sheepfolds Stables
Sunderland’s Sheepfolds Stables has announced it is hosting the first in a series of comedy nights with a list of renowned artists on the bill.
The ticket-only event, to be held on Sunday 16 February, will see comedy favourites, Alfie Joey, Sean Percival and John Scott take to the stage in The Hayloft event space to entertain Wearside audiences.
Writer, actor, impressionist, broadcaster and comic, Alfie Joey, is a well-known face in the North East having performed on the comedy circuit for more than 20 years.
The former radio presenter has starred in various sitcoms and pantomimes and was also one half of The Mimic Men appearing on Britain’s Got Talent in 2016. It has been watched and streamed by over 13 million people.
Sean Percival regularly appears as a headline act at top comedy clubs throughout the UK including the Comedy Store and Glee Cub, and has also performed at Glastonbury, Reading and Download festivals.
His one man show ‘Made in Dudley’ has been a sell out at multiple venues across the country.
Comedian and writer, John Scott, is also a renowned artist having won the Spike Milligan Award for New Talent and being the recipient of the largest ever cash prize awarded to a comedian in ‘Take the Mic’ at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
He has worked all over the world entertaining crowds as well as being a regular warm-up act for top stars.
The trio will feature as part of fellow comedian, Cal Halbert’s ‘Cal’s Comedy Club’. This is the first comedy night to be held at Sheepfolds Stables since its launch in August last year, and it is anticipated that the event could become a regular listing for Sunderland’s ever-growing social scene.
Nigel Wood, General Manager of Sheepfolds Stables, said: “This is our first ever comedy night and we’re absolutely thrilled to sign up some of the best comedians on the comedy club circuit.
“Given the feedback we’ve received so far, we’re expecting tickets to be sold very quickly indeed, so this could become the first of many to be held at Sheepfolds Stables going forward.
“We’re a totally unique venue here in the city as well as the wider North East region, so being able to put on different, high quality events of this nature and attract new audiences to Sunderland is a great way of building on the buzz that exists across Wearside at the moment. It’s an exciting time.”
Sheepfolds Stables’ Comedy Night is being held on Sunday 16 February 2025. Doors open at 7pm and tickets are now available from the website – see www.sheepfoldsstables.co.uk (see what’s on listings page)
