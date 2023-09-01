Classic comedy Blackadder hits Wearside stage - here's how to get tickets

Dryburn Theatrical Workshop will be staging a play of the classic BBC comedy, which famously starred Rowan Atkinson.

It tells the story of King George III’s stark raving mad son, George, who is the Prince Regent of Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vulgar and staggeringly slow-and-dim-witted, George exhausts the country’s money and would surely be dead by now were it not for his dry, bitter, arrogant and cynical butler, Edmund Blackadder.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Left to right: Annette Morris as Mrs Miggins, Stephen Shield as Blackadder, Chris Coates as Baldrick and Phil Stabler as the Prince Regent.

Most Popular

Blackadder is an ex-aristocrat who has lost his family fortune and been reduced to servanthood, and full of loathing knowing he should have a better position than serving a lunatic.

Baldrick is his dirty, smelly peasant servant and Mrs Miggins an annoyingly cheerful coffee-shoppe owner who is too stupid to understand most of Blackadder’s insults.

Lee Passmoor, Chairman of Dryburn Theatrical Workshop, said, “Written by Richard Curtis and Ben Elton, Blackadder will include three hilarious episodes from the third Blackadder series, set in the late 18th century: Ink and Incapability, Sense and Senility, and Amy and Amiability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Blackadder is such an iconic TV comedy and tremendous fun and entertainment for a summer’s evening.”

Dryburn Theatrical Workshop has a long history of successful performances, attracting audiences from across Durham, Chester-le-Street and the North East.

Show times are at 7.15pm from Wednesday, September 6 to Friday, September 8 at the Park View Theatre in Chester-le-Street, DH3 3QA. All tickets are £10 with reductions available on block bookings.