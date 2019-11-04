Christmas Reindeer dash to return to the Bridges - this is how to take part
Families are set for some Christmas fun at the Bridges shopping centre all in aid of a good cause as the Reindeer Dash returns.
Sunderland Business Improvement District has joined force with the Bridges shopping centre to create the city’s second annual Reindeer Dash on Sunday, December 8 following the success of last years event.
This year, the fun is in aid of the Foundation of Light – which is aiming to improve lives through football-based sports, health, community and education programmes - and the Children’s Heart Unit Fund.
There will be a warm-up by Sunderland-based JD Gyms workers and runners will get a reindeer nose and antlers to wear at the even.
There will also be a chance to meet Santa Claus ahead of the big day.
After the fun-run known as the ‘dash’, each runner, young or slightly older, will receive a medal for successfully completing the race. There will then be more fundraising activities to follow including Christmas Carols and character appearances.
Sharon Appleby, Head of Business Operations at Sunderland BID, said: “This is a great addition to what is already turning into a packed programme of activities on offer in the city over the festive period.
“It’s a fun day out for the whole family, a great start to the festive season and, of course, the chance to raise a lot of money for two very important and worthy causes.”
Andy Bradley, centre director at the Bridges, is hoping for a big turnout to the event. He said: “Last year 149 people took part in the dash and the atmosphere was fantastic so we hope this year’s event will be even bigger.”
The race is set to take place between 9am and 11am on Sunday, December 8.
Tickets for the event, which is supported by SR1 Rotary and the Sunderland Empire Theatre are priced at £3.50 for children and £5.50 for adults.
You can book the tickets online at https://sunderlandreindeerdash.eventbrite.co.uk for further information, contact Sunderland BID online at www.sunderlandbid.co.uk.